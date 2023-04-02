Delhi Teen Killed In Head-On Collision Between Two-Wheeler, Crane

Crane driver fled the spot leaving two boys injured on road, said the police (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy was killed and his friend injured after their two-wheeler head-on collided with a crane northwest of Delhi's Keshavpuram area, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near a restaurant on the carriageway towards Inderlok at midnight, they said.

According to police, Arib and his friend Irfan (18) had gone out for a joyride post dinner on a scooter but they met with an accident.

The crane was heading back after completing its work assigned by an agency, they said.

The crane driver fled the spot leaving the two boys injured on the road, a senior police officer said.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where Arib was declared dead while Irfan is under treatment, he said.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

The accused driver has been identified and efforts are being taken to nab him, they said.

Police are also scanning through CCTV cameras installed in and around the accident spot to ascertain the sequence of events.

