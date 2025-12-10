Goa Nightclub Owner Used SIM Card In Name Of Driver He Fired In 2020

New revelations surrounding Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra -- principal owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire on December 6 -- have intensified scrutiny of their movements, assets, and conduct in the days before and after the tragedy.

The brothers, currently in Phuket, Thailand, are facing an expanding criminal investigation, multiple look-out notices, and an Interpol Blue Corner Notice.

The SIM card used by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra was issued under the name of Ram Hari Singh, a former driver employed by the family. When NDTV reached the address linked to the mobile phone used by the Luthra brothers, they discovered that the SIM card was not obtained in either of the brothers' names.

Singh was not present at his listed residence, but speaking to NDTV by phone, he confirmed that he had worked as Saurabh's driver for two years until the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. He stated he was terminated during the lockdown and was never called back after restrictions were lifted.

Singh said he has not been in contact with the Luthra family for the past five years and was unaware that a SIM card was being used in his name. During his employment, he had submitted several personal documents to Saurabh, material he now believes may have been used to obtain the SIM without his knowledge.

Investigators are now examining the Luthras' assets, particularly their vehicles and properties. Until 2020, Saurabh and Gaurav reportedly owned three cars. According to sources, their fleet expanded to more than four luxury vehicles in the years that followed.

However, after the brothers fled India on December 7, investigators found none of these vehicles in their possession. Authorities are probing whether the cars were discreetly removed from their properties before the brothers left for Thailand.

The family's luxury home in Goa, built only two years ago at a cost of several crores, is now deserted. Only a dog remains on the premises.

On Wednesday, the Luthra brothers failed to secure interim relief from arrest from a Delhi court.

The brothers have requested four weeks of transit anticipatory bail, claiming that they require protection from immediate arrest upon their return from Thailand. They also seek interim protection from custodial action.