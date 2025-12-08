Goa Nightclub Where 25 Died Was Built Like Tinderbox. Crackers Lit The Fuse

A decor with flammable materials such as straws and palm leaves, a single, narrow entry-exit and flouted fire safety norms: the 'Birch By Romeo Lane' nightclub in north Goa's Arpora was built like a tinderbox. And then, electronic fireworks were used to jazz up a highly promoted 'Bollywood Banger Night'. The result: a deadly inferno that claimed 25 lives and shocked the coastal retreat ahead of a peak holiday season.

Two days after a Saturday night tragedy, the family members of the 25 victims -- 20 staff and five tourists -- are picking up the pieces. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence has been registered against the owners, who are on the run, and a team of the Goa police has been sent to Delhi to look for them. Four members of the staff have been arrested. Action has also been taken against several panchayat officials.

A Disaster-In-Waiting

The Instagram handle of 'Birch By Romeo Lane' describes it as "First Island Club". Photographs show heavy use of rattan and bamboo in the decor, including the ceiling. Videos show the fire spreading across the ceiling within minutes, showing how the use of flammable items had made the club a disaster waiting to happen. This is not all: a narrow pathway led to the 'island club'. This pathway was the club's entrance-cum-exit, and it had some canopy-like arches, also made of flammable material.

The club did not have a broad entrance that a fire engine could use to approach it. Firefighters said they had to park the fire engines about 400 m from the club. This complicated the rescue mission, presumably contributing to casualties. The investigation has also found that the club did not have a fire safety clearance. Shockingly, no functional fire extinguishers or safety alarms were found at the club that housed over 100 people on big nights.

Musical Night, Then Inferno

On Saturday night, 'Birch By Romeo Lane' was hosting a Bollywood Banger Night. A DJ, dancers and musicians were called in for the event. Viral visuals show a dancer grooving to the beats of 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' and the crowd cheering her on. Electric firecrackers go off, and the cheers become louder. Moments later, flames appear on the ceiling.

Two people, apparently the club's staff, are seen rushing towards the console and removing a laptop from below the flames. Initially, the crowd does not seem alarmed, and someone even says, "aag laga di aapne" (you started a fire), as a compliment to the dancer. Surprisingly, no announcements are made warning the people and asking them to exit the premises calmly.

As the fire spreads, the musicians are seen leaving their instruments and walking towards safety. Then the dancer, the staff, and those in the crowd start heading out.

A Basement Death Trap

According to the findings so far, the sudden fire triggered chaos, and the crowd gathered in the club started heading towards the narrow exit. In the confusion, some tourists ran towards the kitchen in the basement, where 20-odd staff members had been working. By the time they realised the mistake and tried to turn back, the whole floor was on fire, blocking their way to the exit.

In the meantime, toxic smoke had filled the basement kitchen, turning it into a death trap. Most of the victims, according to reports, died not due to burns but of suffocation after inhaling toxic smoke. The narrow access road to the club proved to be a challenge for firefighters, and by the time they made it to the basement, it was too late.