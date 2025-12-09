NDTV Exclusive: Goa Nightclub Owner Gaurav Luthra's First Pic From Thailand

NDTV has accessed the first picture of Gaurav Luthra, one of the owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, where 25 people died in a fire. He was spotted at the airport in Thailand's Phuket during an immigration check.

Gaurav (44) and his brother, Saurabh (40), flew out to Thailand's Phuket on an IndiGo flight at 5:30 am on Sunday - just hours after the tragedy. They were in Delhi when the incident took place.

Sources said the Luthra brothers checked into a Phuket resort and left before the authorities could reach there. They are believed to be evading detection.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the brothers, who own and operate multiple cafes and clubs, after the fire and a police team had gone to their Delhi home to look for them, but they had already left. The brothers are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and conspiracy.

NDTV had earlier reported that the brothers took IndiGo flight 6E-1073 to Phuket. While the airline was facing mass disruptions at the time, its international services had not been affected.

A lookout circular as well as a Blue Corner Notice by Interpol have been issued against the brothers. A Blue Corner Notice is issued to seek information about a person's identity, location, or activities in connection with a crime. It is primarily used when law enforcement authorities know who they are looking for, but need help tracking their movements across borders.

Sources in Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's office said a beach shack, 'Romeo Lane', owned by the brothers in Goa's Vagator will be demolished using bulldozers later on Tuesday.

A lookout circular has also been issued against Ajay Gupta, the third owner of 'Birch by Romeo Lane'.

The fire broke out at 'Birch By Romeo Lane' in Goa's Arpora around midnight on Saturday when electronic fireworks used during a dance led to the roof catching fire. Flammable material such as bamboo was extensively used in the construction of the nightclub, which contributed to the fire spreading rapidly.

Many got trapped in the basement and 25 people - 20 staff members and five tourists - died.