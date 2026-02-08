8-Point Safety Framework Issued After Delhi Biker's Death In Janakpuri

The death of a 25-year-old biker, who fell into a pool-sized pit in Delhi's Janakpuri earlier this week, has prompted a citywide safety review, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directing all departments to submit details of excavation and digging works across the National Capital within three days.

The Chief Minister on Saturday flagged serious lapses in safety arrangements at excavation sites and warned that officers and contractors will be held accountable if negligence is found. "Loss of life due to negligence is unacceptable. Public safety cannot be compromised under any circumstances," Gupta said. "Accountability will be fixed and strict action will follow wherever lapses are found."

What The Government Has Ordered

Following the Chief Minister's directions, the Chief Secretary issued an order mandating an eight-point safety framework for all construction, repair and maintenance works involving digging of roads, footpaths and underground utilities.

The directive applies across departments and agencies, including the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, power distribution companies and all executing contractors.

Under the new rules, all excavation sites must display clear warning signage visible from all approaches. Reflector lights, blinkers and luminous tapes have been made mandatory, particularly to prevent accidents during night hours and low-visibility conditions.

Barricading, Lighting, Pedestrian Safety

Departments have been asked to ensure continuous and clearly visible barricading around work sites to prevent pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles from accidentally entering open digging zones.

The order also states that excavated material or open pits should not be left exposed or cause dust pollution. Where required, agencies have been instructed to create safe pedestrian pathways and traffic diversions in coordination with concerned authorities.

Engineers, Contractors On Notice

The responsibility for compliance has been fixed on both field officers and executing agencies. Engineers-in-charge and field engineers have been directed to conduct regular inspections and ensure safety measures remain in place throughout the execution period.

The government has warned that any lapse will attract disciplinary action. In cases where negligence leads to injury or loss of life, legal action may also be initiated against responsible officers and contractors.

3-Day Deadline For Citywide Review

In a time-bound move, all departments have been directed to immediately review ongoing and recently completed excavation and digging works across Delhi.

A consolidated report detailing the location of such sites, existing safety arrangements and corrective steps taken must be submitted to the Chief Secretary's office within three days.

"No department or contractor will be allowed to cut corners. Enforcement on the ground will be closely monitored," Gupta said.