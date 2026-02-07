Delhi Jal Board Admits Negligence In Preliminary Report On Biker's Death

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) investigation committee has prepared its preliminary report on the death of the biker who fell into a construction pit in the Janakpuri area of ​​Delhi on Friday morning. In the report, DJB has acknowledged negligence that led to the accident.

25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, an employee of a private bank, was returning home on his bike when he fell into the nearly 15-feet-deep pit dug for a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project.

An FIR has already been registered at Janakpuri Police Station under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the contractor and concerned DJB officials.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident, while the victim's family has alleged negligence on DJB's part and suspects a criminal angle in his death.

Delhi Police on Saturday detained a sub-contractor in connection with the death. According to investigations, the sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was informed about the accident hours earlier but failed to take any action, they said.

Three DJB engineers were suspended on Friday after the accident. "We are suspending three officers -- an executive engineer, an assistant engineer and a junior engineer. It was their duty to monitor the progress of the work ongoing here," said Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

The pit in which the accident occurred has now been covered with green mesh and barricaded by the DJB. People living nearby alleged that the stretch was dark and the dug-up area did not have adequate warning signs, protective barricading, or the green mesh that is now in place.

