Bengaluru Woman Forced Into Prostitution By In-Laws, Died By Suicide: Cops

A 22-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being harassed and abused by her husband's family and forced into prostitution.

Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, from Bhalki in Karnataka's Bidar district, was found dead at her home in Basavakalyan in the same district.

She had married Shekhar Patil, whose family was from Basavakalyan, in 2022 and the couple were parents to a 11-month-old infant.

The alleged suicide took place at the Patil's home in Basavakalyan's Om Colony. Anjanabai's body was found hanging inside the house.

Based on statements from her father, Vijaykumar, police filed a case last week alleging daily mental and physical harassment by her in-laws, who also allegedly pressured her into prostitution and subjected her to further domestic abuse that caused severe mental trauma.

Vijaykumar alleged his daughter had been assaulted for refusing illicit relationships.

Local police have now booked three accused, including Shekhar Patil.

The other two are reportedly family members.

All three accused are in custody and the case is being investigated.