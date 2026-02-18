All About The Chinese Robot Dog At Centre Of Galgotias University Controversy

Galgotias University in Greater Noida has become the focus of a major row after it displayed a quadruped robot dog at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The machine was presented at the event under the name "Orion" and attracted large crowds. Soon after, however, questions were raised about where the robot actually came from and whether it was created by the university's team.

How the issue began

The controversy started when a video from the AI summit went viral online. In the clip, a Galgotias University representative was seen explaining the features of the robot dog during a media interaction. Shortly afterwards, observers on social media and in the press said that the robot was in fact a Unitree Go2, a commercially available robot dog made by a Chinese robotics company and sold online.

Beyond the robodog controversy, Galgotias University is facing fresh criticism after a video surfaced claiming a commercially available Striker V3 ARF drone was built from scratch on campus.

Critics alleged that the university was misrepresenting imported technology as its own innovation, which triggered widespread online backlash and significant media coverage.

What Galgotias University said

In response to the criticism, Galgotias University issued an official statement on its social media account. The university said it never claimed to have built the robotic dog and that the device had been acquired from a Chinese manufacturer (Unitree) for use as a teaching tool for students. It added that the robot was meant to give students hands-on experience with advanced technology, not to present it as a homegrown invention.

The statement included comments that the university regularly brings cutting-edge technologies from around the world to campus so students can study and challenge them, and that it did not intend to mislead anyone about the origin of the machine.

Consequences of the controversy

Following the widespread online debate over the robot dog's origins, summit organisers reportedly asked Galgotias University to vacate its stall at the India AI Impact Summit expo. The university's exhibit came under scrutiny at a time when foreign technology is a sensitive subject at high-profile tech events, especially those with government involvement.

Broader reactions

The incident sparked discussion about transparency in academic and technology showcases. Some critics saw the situation as a PR setback for the university, while others said it highlighted the importance of clear communication when presenting technology at national events.

The Unitree Go2, developed by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics, has been available in the global market since 2023. However, after it appeared at the India AI Impact Summit under a different name, many people started searching online for details about its price, launch date, and full specifications.

