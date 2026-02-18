Galgotias University Chinese Robot Controversy: Galgotias University has come under renewed online questioning after it stated that staff and students on its Greater Noida campus had built a soccer drone from scratch.



The soccer drone claim centres on a device that the university described as the product of its own end-to-end engineering.

"So they basically, from the end-to-end engineering to the application, we have a simulation lab to an application arena and that's India's first soccer arena on campus," a Galgotias University employee can be heard saying on videos surfacing online.

Users on social media claimed that the drone is a commercially available model known as the Striker V3 ARF, which can be purchased in the Indian market for around Rs 40,000. The Helsel Striker V3 is indeed a soccer drone developed by South Korea's Helsel Group for drone sports.