A row has erupted at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, after Galgotias University showcased 'Orion', a Chinese-made robotic dog as a product developed by the its Centre of Excellence. The robot in question is the Unitree Go2, a commercially available model from the Chinese robotics company Unitree that is sold online in India, priced between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.
After the video of the robotic dog went viral and people on the internet identified it as Chinese product, Galgotias University released a statement, rejecting any claims to have built the device. The university said the robotic dog had been procured from Unitree and was being used purely as a learning tool for students.
Here Are Live Updates On Galgotias University Row:
Galgotias's AI Robot Controversy LIVE: All About 'Unitree Go2', Chinese Robot Dog At Centre Of Galgotias University Controversy
- Launched in 2023 by Chinese robotics company Unitree Robotics as a quadruped robot for research and commercial use.
- Equipped with artificial intelligence, 3D perception and obstacle avoidance for autonomous navigation.
- Capable of walking, running and maintaining balance on uneven terrain.
- Available in multiple variants with different levels of processing power and battery performance.
- Used worldwide for education, industrial inspection, security patrols and robotics training.
Galgotias Controversy Live Updates: After Chinese Robot Dogs Row, Another Galgotias Claim Questioned Online
Galgotias University has come under renewed online questioning after it stated that staff and students on its Greater Noida campus had built a soccer drone from scratch.
The soccer drone claim centres on a device that the university described as the product of its own end-to-end engineering.
"So they basically, from the end-to-end engineering to the application, we have a simulation lab to an application arena and that's India's first soccer arena on campus," a Galgotias University employee can be heard saying on videos surfacing online.
Users on social media claimed that the drone is a commercially available model known as the Striker V3 ARF, which can be purchased in the Indian market for around Rs 40,000. The Helsel Striker V3 is indeed a soccer drone developed by South Korea's Helsel Group for drone sports.
Galgotias's Robodog Controversy LIVE: Galgotias Registrar's 'Develop' vs 'Development' Clarification
"This is a jumble of two words, develop, and development. We didn't develop it. We worked on its development...," said Nitin Kumar Gaur, registrar of Galgotias University.
"We want to bring them, just like that robot was brought, and an effort was made to get students to do research on it... I can say that perhaps she (Professor Neha) might have been confused by the words "develop" and "development" in the flow. But the truth is that we bought this robot for children's research... If China is making the claim, then maybe it (robodog) could be bought from China... I haven't received any such official communication yet (on vacating the expo)," he added.
Galgotias's Robodog Controversy LIVE | "Robot Was Brought Here Only For Projection": Galgotias Professor's U-Turn On Robodog
Professor Neha Singh, who appeared in the original video, told news agency ANI that she had never sought to present the robodog as the university's own creation."We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our centre, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," she said.
Addressing the viral video, Professor Singh said the controversy had grown from a single misinterpretation.
"By one misinterpretation, the internet has gone by storm. It might be that I could not convey well what I wanted to say, or it was misunderstood. I am a faculty member in communications at the School of Management, not in AI. Only you (the media) have heard what the government has said. As far as I know, we are here at the expo. As a university, we are standing tall. The robot was brought here only for projection," she claimed.
Galgotias's Robodog Controversy LIVE | "Propaganda Campaign": Galgotias Claps Back After Chinese Robot Dogs Row
Galgotias University has described the intense online and offline criticism over its display of a robotic dog at India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi as a "propaganda campaign" against the institution.
"We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources, given that developing AI talent is need of an [sic] hour," the statement read.
Galgotias's Robodog Controversy LIVE | "Not Built This Robodog, Nor Have We Ever Claimed To": Galgotias University Reject Professor's Claims
Galgotias University posted a statement on X, formerly Twitter. It said the robotic dog had been procured from Unitree and was being used purely as a learning tool for students. The university insisted it had never claimed to have built the device, despite its staff claiming on camera that it did.
"The recently acquired robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey," the statement read. "It is not merely a machine on display; it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits and, in the process, expanding their own knowledge. Let us be clear: Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we ever claimed to. Let us be clear - Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat."
Galgotias's Robodog Controversy LIVE: Galgotias Claim Building Robot Dog 'Orion'
A university professor told a reporter that the robot had been built at the Centre of Excellence. Social media users quickly identified the machine as the imported Unitree Go2 and accused the university of passing off foreign technology as an Indian innovation.
Galgotias's Robodog Controversy LIVE: Unitree Go2 Or Orion? What Did Galgotias Showcase
The robot in question is the Unitree Go2, a commercially available model from the Chinese robotics company Unitree that is sold online in India for between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.
At the summit the machine was displayed and referred to as "Orion". A video that spread rapidly on social media captured a woman, identified in reports as a university representative, explaining the robot's features during a media interaction at the summit.
She stated that Galgotias University's Centre of Excellence had developed "Orion".
Galgotias's Robodog Controversy LIVE: Galgotias Thrown Out Of AI Summit
Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo area of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, sources said. The Greater Noida-based institution faced immediate action after a viral video from the event showed its representatives presenting a Chinese-made robotic dog as a product developed by the university's Centre of Excellence.