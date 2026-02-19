"Was Never A Prince": Victim Virginia Giuffre's Family On Andrew's Arrest

The family of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre slammed Britain's former prince Andrew on Thursday following his arrest by UK police, saying "he was never a prince."

"At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty," Giuffre's siblings said in a statement to CBS News.

"He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you," said the family members of Giuffre, who died by suicide last year at age 41.

UK police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Thursday on suspicion of misconduct during his time as a trade envoy, following revelations last week that appeared to show him sending potentially confidential documents to convicted US sex offender Epstein.

Giuffre had alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Andrew on three occasions, twice when she was just 17.

Her accusations and other documents made public reignited UK anger over his ties to Epstein.

It culminated in King Charles III deciding to remove all of his brother's royal titles and honors and announcing that he would be ousted from his mansion on the royal estate at Windsor, west of London.

Andrew has always denied that he sexually abused Giuffre.

After she launched a lawsuit against him, he paid her a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 without making any admission of guilt.



