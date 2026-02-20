India, Switzerland Shape Global AI Rules As Leaders Meet At AI Impact Summit

India and Switzerland on Thursday placed artificial intelligence, innovation-led growth and expanding trade ties at the heart of their bilateral engagement, as Swiss President Guy Parmelin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in India's national capital.

President Parmelin is on a two-day visit to India to participate in the AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing renewed momentum to what both sides described as a "friendly and multifaceted" relationship. The meeting took place at a time when artificial intelligence had emerged as a defining issue for global governance, economic competitiveness, and social equity.

Speaking at Bharat Mandapam after his engagements, Parmelin thanked the Indian government for hosting what he called a "landmark event," underlining that AI's transformative power lies not only in its speed or scale, but in its direct impact on daily life - from education and healthcare to work and communication. "When we govern AI wisely, it can drive innovation, reduce inequality, and create prosperity that reaches beyond privileged circles," he said, cautioning that such outcomes were "not automatic" without the right policy frameworks.

The Swiss President stressed that India and Switzerland share common values when it comes to balancing innovation with responsibility. He argued that artificial intelligence offers a rare opportunity to ensure a more equitable technological transition than past industrial revolutions, provided governments act early to establish sound rules and safeguards.

That shared outlook was reflected in his meeting with PM Modi, where the two leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties - including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, skill development, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts. According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, the leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, signalling a convergence on wider multilateral challenges.

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the talks. Both sides welcomed the positive momentum generated by the implementation of the recently concluded India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). Switzerland is a key member of the European Free Trade Association, and the agreement is seen as a potential game-changer for bilateral trade and investment flows. Parmelin noted that since the agreement came into force, economic relations had acquired "highly dynamic momentum."

He also indicated that a new bilateral investment treaty could further support the shared objective of promoting Swiss investment in India while contributing to sustainable job creation. With Swiss companies already active across sectors ranging from engineering and pharmaceuticals to financial services, officials on both sides see scope for deeper collaboration in high-value manufacturing, clean technologies and advanced research.

Beyond trade, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in innovation-led growth through joint research projects, sharing of best practices, and capacity-building initiatives focused on training and skills. These efforts, they said, would help elevate the India-Switzerland partnership to "new heights" in the coming years.

Artificial intelligence, however, remained the central theme of the day. PM Modi welcomed Switzerland's initiative to host the next global AI Summit in 2027, a role Parmelin said would strengthen Switzerland's position in digital policy and reaffirm its commitment to a rules-based international order. The summit, to be held in Geneva, will also highlight the role of International Geneva as a hub for diplomacy, international law and the protection of fundamental rights in the development and use of AI.

Looking ahead, Parmelin confirmed that the 2027 Geneva summit would be followed by the 2028 AI Summit hosted by the United Arab Emirates, with Switzerland working closely with the UAE as a partner. He placed the Delhi summit within a broader global journey on AI governance, referencing earlier meetings "from Bletchley Park to Seoul, from Paris to Delhi," each building on the last to deepen shared understanding and collective commitment.

Despite what he described as a "busy day" and a brief visit, Parmelin said it was essential for him to be in New Delhi, given the stakes involved. "The issues we are discussing at the heart of this summit will shape the future we all share," he said, adding that Switzerland was honoured to continue this journey alongside India and other partners.

The discussions underscored how India is increasingly positioning itself as a central player in shaping global AI norms, leveraging its technological scale and diplomatic reach. For Switzerland, the engagement reinforced its dual identity as a global innovation hub and a champion of international law and multilateralism.

As the AI Impact Summit continues, the India-Switzerland dialogue offered a clear message: that the future of artificial intelligence will not be shaped by technology alone, but by the values, partnerships and policy choices that countries make today.