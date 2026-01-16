Why A Madagascar Community Digs Dead Bodies Out And Dances With Them Every Few Years

In most cultures, death is certain. It is the final truth. Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain communities believe in rebirth based on karma (actions). Christians, Muslims, and Jews believe in the afterlife, with the final judgement, resurrection, and eternity in heaven.

The Toraja community in Indonesia preserves their dead because of high funeral prices, and even used to bury dead babies inside living trees half a century ago. Then comes the Malagasy people of Madagascar, who don't believe that death is the end. Following this belief, they have a ritual of dancing with the dead (Yes! That's correct).

Famadihana: Dancing With The Dead Ritual In Madagascar

The ritual is called famadihana, which in Malagasy refers to 'the turning of the bones', 'dancing with the dead', or 'body turning'.

The community not only believes that death is not the end, but also believes that the spirits of dead people want to return to Earth. The Malagasy people believe that ancestors, buried in family graves, get bored. Hence, now and then, their coffins are opened, the bodies are wrapped in shrouds, usually made of silk, and are laid in the sun.

While the dead rest and bathe in the broad daylight, the families dance and party around them. They even carry the skeletons wrapped in fresh clothes and dance with the corpses. It's a festival celebrated every 5-7 years.

The community has faith that after death, their ancestors exist in the realm of spirits. They live in animals, trees, and the air. Travellers witnessing the ritual for the first time are often asked not to point with their fingers, else they might offend a spirit living between two worlds.

Rules Around Dancing With The Dead In Madagascar

In 2017, there was a plague outbreak in Madagascar that killed around 100 people. Health officials were concerned that the practice of famadihana could expose others to the bacteria.

Hence, the Malagasy government issued an order not to bury the victims of plague in tombs that can be reopened. The rule applies to the corpses of people who died of any infectious disease.

"If a person dies of pneumonic plague and is then interred in a tomb that is subsequently opened for a famadihana, the bacteria can still be transmitted and contaminate whoever handles the body," Willy Randriamarotia, the health ministry chief of staff, told AFP.

In response to this, a woman told the publication, "I will always practise the turning of the bones of my ancestors - plague or no plague. The plague is a lie."

People In Madagascar Bring Gifts For The Dead

During the famadihana ritual, believed to have originated in the 17th century, people bring all sorts of gifts for their family members. For example, if someone liked perfumes, their family members would empty an entire bottle on their corpse.

Tourists can participate this ritual, but reaching the spot can be tricky. Margherita, writer of Dancing with the Dead: Famadihana, wrote a personal piece describing the ritual for The Crowd Planet.

She mentioned that the famadihana is hosted between July and October in the highlands of Madagascar. Hundreds of ceremonies take place every day, and even more on the weekends. However, you cannot find the exact location unless you speak French or Malagasy. You can also request your tour drivers, and if they know, they might take you to the spot.

Once you are at the location where people are dancing, playing music, and relishing food while digging the graves of their ancestors, you must participate in the gathering. Not celebrating with the families is considered disrespectful.

However, if you are visiting the site, take note that the scent is peculiar. Duh! Opening multiple graves and digging up dead bodies is not something you associate with a fresh smell. The scent of death and decayed corpses lingers in the air.

After celebrating the ancestors, the family members return the corpses to their original graves.

Dancing With The Dead Practice In Madagascar In Modern Times

The Malagasy people still practise famadihana in huge numbers, but the ritual is witnessing a decline. There are two primary reasons: first, the opposition from a few Christian organisations, and second, the cost of hosting the celebration, according to a 2014 report published by Ancient Origins.

Much like the Toraja tribe in Indonesia, the Malagasy families also need a huge amount of money to purchase the expensive silk shrouds and host hundreds of guests. In fact, many families save for years to dance and celebrate with the corpses of their ancestors.

For the community, the famadihana ritual is an expression of love and respect.

