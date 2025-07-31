"The Viral Madagascar Centella Cleansing Oil Burnt My Face, Gave Me Boils": 29-Year-Old Writer To NDTV

The skincare industry is booming more than ever, and it has become exponentially popular with the unrealistic pursuit of the so-called "perfect" face. In the race to achieve flawless skin, many people fall prey to viral social media fads - often without understanding what their skin truly needs.

A 2024 study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health revealed a concerning fact - over 88 chemicals, like parabens, were found in more than 73,000 cosmetic products. This alarming data reflects the growing trend of consumers investing heavily in skincare products without fully understanding their long-term effects.

As a result, many unknowingly damage their skin while spending thousands of rupees on influencer-endorsed beauty trends.

For Satata Karmakar, a Noida-based writer, the consequences of falling for such a social media trend were personal and painful. After trying the much-hyped Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil by the South Korean brand SKIN1004, her skin became inflamed and acne-prone, triggering both physical discomfort and emotional distress.

This Cult-Favourite Cleansing Oil Made Her Skin Worse - Here's Why

Like many others, Satata, 29, discovered the popular skincare product on Instagram. "It kept showing up on my feed. Once you watch one video, the algorithm just keeps throwing the same thing at you. You start to believe it must be working for everyone. And I fell for the beauty trend," Satata told NDTV.

Initially, she ordered a sample-sized bottle that she said did not "actually cause any problems". She instead thought it was helping. "I went ahead and got the full-sized bottle, which turned out to be a big mistake."

At first glance, Satata also thought the ingredients would have a gentle impact and would help calm the inflammation and reduce her skin problems, but things didn't go as expected.

"Just a few days after switching to the bigger bottle, I experienced break outs - painful, bumpy acne that I never had before. I assumed it was just my skin adjusting (to the formula of the oil)" Satata added.

When she purchased the viral Skin1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil, she expected a cleaner, calmer skin. Instead, her skin reacted badly to the product - it became inflamed and started peeling off.

Madagascar Centella is a skincare line within the SKIN1004 brand, an award-winning, hypoallergenic and natural skincare brand from South Korea. The products are focused on using the plant Centella Asiatica, which is sourced from Madagascar. It is believed to soothe, hydrate, and repair the skin.

Still trusting the process, Satata kept using the product. "I later learned that oil cleansers need to be emulsified with water before rinsing off, or they can clog pores. That step wasn't written clearly on the packaging."

When NDTV reached out to SKIN 1004, the brand did not respond.

Eventually, Satata consulted a dermatologist. "The doctor told me this product wasn't meant for Indian skin types. He explained that a lot of these viral products just aren't tested for our climate or skin needs."

"My face had these painful boils, not just pimples. It was stressful to even look at myself," Satata told NDTV.

Looking back, she admits she got swept up in the curated world of skincare influencers without knowing the requirements of her skin. "It's all fake. These people get paid to promote things that may not work for everyone," she alleges.

"I realise now that a simple routine, suited to your own skin and weather, is much safer," she adds.

Satata's story is not uncommon. Many consumers pointed out on social media that they suffered the same fate as her, especially those who have acne-prone skin.

Mariya Multani on online shopping platform Nykaa wrote, "It's a very bad product. I got breakouts on my skin." Another person shared that it can lead to "clogged pores... use it in the proper way, first put it on a dry face, then massage gently with water."

Nykaa user's comment on Centella Madagascar. Photo: Nykaa

Nykaa user's comment on Centella Madagascar's Cleansing Oil. Photo: Nykaa

"Used the same oil cleanser and gave it 6 weeks to work, but the purge that I thought was happening wasn't a purge, it was a breakout. Be careful," wrote a Redditor.

Don't Fall For Social Media Fads, Know Your Skin First

The one thing common in Satata's case and many like her is that they all had oily skin. NDTV out to Dr Nisha Shaukin, MD, a Delhi-based certified dermatologist, to understand more about whether this is a coincidence or a deeper issue.

When asked about Satata's case, Dr Shaukin emphasised that people should avoid following social media trends blindly. "People try to fix every skin issue with products alone. That mindset is the real problem - they need to shift their focus from the product to understanding their skin and may even worsen her condition."

The dermatologist also said that the dryness Satata experienced may not be because of the cleansing oil, but "could be a reaction to an ingredient in the product. It may have damaged her skin barrier."

Understand Your Skin And Its Problems Before Choosing A Product

"Every skin is different. Korean skincare products especially may not be suitable for Indian skin types because of completely different climatic conditions. Plus, the texture, quality of the skin, and the problems of the skin are different for Indians. It is important to know your skin type and look at the ingredients before you pick a product for your skin, especially if you have acne-prone skin."

"A cleanser is only for cleaning, and it cannot cure your acne. No face wash or skincare product will cure your acne. Go into the depth of why you have acne and the problem causing it," she adds.

The dermatologist emphasises the need to know the underlying cause of the problem before investing in any skincare product. "Do you have a hormonal imbalance? Is it adult acne? Get yourself treated after knowing the cause, only then will the products help you," she adds.

The best way to deal with a skin problem is to visit a dermatologist before making any changes to your skincare routine. Satata's mistake of falling for a social media fad cost her discomfort and even affected her mental health.

"You have to know if there is an underlying skin problem or an internal health problem that may be causing it. Take some professional help and check the ingredients in the product, and then pick up your products. Avoid choosing a skincare product only because it's trending and everyone is using it."

In a nutshell, avoid following any beauty trends without consulting a dermatologist. Also, it is important to know your skin first before trying any new skincare products.