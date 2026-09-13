Ankur Warikoo Recalls Being 'Nearly Bankrupt' At 36 When Son Vidur Was Just 5

Finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo recently raised an important question and sought parenting advice. Ankur, who has two children, Vidur and Uzma, with his wife Ruchi, began his post with a question, "How do you teach resilience to someone who's never had to struggle?"

He then looked back on his struggling days and recalled how his and Ruchi's parents made considerable sacrifices to afford them a good education. He wrote, "Ruchi (my wife) and I have worked really hard to make life work for us. We come from modest backgrounds. Our parents sacrificed to give us a good education. We studied, got jobs, and slowly escaped the orbit of survival they remained in all their lives."

Talking about their children, Ankur wrote, "Vidur and Uzma are aged 15 and 9. Our son, Vidur, was born when we were 31. By the time he had conscious memory, we were 36 - and nearly bankrupt. He saw our struggle firsthand. Our daughter, Uzma, was born when we were 37. By the time she developed conscious memory, we were 42 and settled in life."

He continued, "So if you ask Uzma what it takes to succeed, she might say, 'Work from home, travel, shoot videos, and make lots of money!' Which is so far from the truth! Vidur might still say, 'You have to go to work and slog. There may be hard days, but you persist, and life works out hopefully and eventually.'"

Putting the question to netizens, he added, "So the biggest concern that Ruchi and I have is, how do we teach our kids about the hardships that we went through for 40 years before we landed upon this life that they were born into? That is our biggest responsibility as a parent. Not to snatch away the privilege they were born in. Instead, to make them aware of the privilege they were born in. So that is the question for you today. How do you remember that struggle when life has changed permanently and for the better?"

In other news, a few months ago, Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100-crore business. The education platform provided upskilling courses and generated Rs 100 crore in sales and Rs 25 crore in profit.

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