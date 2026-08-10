What A Phone Charger Can Teach You About Relationships, Reveals Ankur Warikoo

Ankur Warikoo recently shared an important piece of relationship advice, using a simple example involving a phone charger to explain his point.

In the video, he said, "Let's say a person comes to you and says, 'My phone is running out of battery. Can you please lend me your charger?' So you give it to them and charge their phone."

He continued, "You can see that your phone's battery is slowly running out, but you tell yourself, 'Okay, their phone is charging.' Their phone reaches 100 per cent, and that person leaves."

"And you only hear from them again when their phone drops back to 2 per cent and they need the charger once more. It sounds ridiculous, right? You wouldn't do this in real life."

Warikoo then drew a parallel with personal relationships. "But this is what you do in relationships. Somebody comes to you and says, 'Put me before yourself. Give me all your energy. Give me all your time. Give me all your attention.' And you give it."

He added, "You cannot take yourself for granted. If you don't give yourself time, you'll keep giving time to others and eventually lose yourself."

Warikoo is quite active on social media and often shares insights on personal growth and productivity. Last month, he revealed why he always takes cold showers.

Ankur wrote, "It was four years ago that I came across the concept of cold-shock proteins. I have been taking cold showers every morning ever since. It started because of my fascination with the concept. It continued because it's the first hard thing I do every day, something I almost hate doing! :))"

"Everything that comes after feels smaller," he added.



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