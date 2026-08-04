Ankur Warikoo Pays His Driver Rs 53,350, Calls It One Of Best Investments: 'I Trust Him Blindly'

Finfluencer and content creator Ankur Warikoo has gone viral after describing his long-time driver as one of the best investments he had made. In a LinkedIn post, Warikoo detailed that he was paying his driver, Dayanand, Rs 53,000 per month along with health insurance for his family, a one-month Diwali bonus, and a scooty.

According to Warikoo, Dayanand joined his family 13 years ago at a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. Over the years, Dayanand's role evolved beyond driving duties, and he became an integral part of the Warikoo household.

"Our driver, Dayanand Bhaiya, earns Rs 53,350 a month. Plus health insurance for family, a one-month Diwali bonus, and a scooty. He joined us 13 years ago, earning Rs 15,000," said Warikoo.

Warikoo explained that Dayanand was someone that he trusted blindly with the safety of his family.

"He drives our children to classes. Holds duplicate house keys. Handles all important errands that don't need us. Treats us as his own. He calls everyone in the family "tum" and not "aap." He is someone I trust blindly with the safety of my family and I," said Warikoo.

"He continues to live frugally, with unwavering punctuality and discipline. Wakes up at 4:30 am, sleeps by 8:30 pm, is never late, and always carries a smile."

Warikoo advised people to be generous with their money, especially when it involved hardworking people.

"He saves us time, mental load, and effort. In return, all he ever wanted was trust, which we gladly gave. He has been one of the best investments of our money. The surest way to win in life is to be generous with your money with hardworking people!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | 'Buy Rs 1.2 Crore Flat Or Keep Paying Rs 44,000 Rent': Techie Earning Rs 70 Lakh Seeks Advice

Social Media Reactions

The post garnered significant attention online. A section of users praised Warikoo for acknowledging the value of his driver's loyalty, hard work, and trust with substantial respect and financial growth, while others argued that Dayanand had actually invested his time and life into Warikoo's service and deserved additional pay.

"This resonates deeply with me, Ankur Warikoo. We have been blessed to have our housemaid with us for over 15 years. She has our house keys and is truly a part of our family," said one user, while another added: "This is surely making me wish to have a full time house help I've been postponing for many years now. It'll take a lot of mental load off of us as working parents and entrepreneurs."

A third commented: "I'm confused. After working for 13 years, never being late, you are being 'generous' in giving him Rs 53,350? It implies he deserves less. And two, doesn't seem like a lot after so many years of loyalty."

A fourth said: "Not sure which part here is 'investment'. You are just paying him salary, and he is the one proving his worth by gaining your trust every day."