"Could Be A Disaster In India": Ankur Warikoo Sounds Alarm Over WhatsApp's Username Feature

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out one of its biggest privacy updates in years: usernames. The feature will allow users to connect without sharing their phone numbers, offering an extra layer of privacy, particularly when chatting with people outside their contacts. According to Meta, the feature is "designed to protect the privacy of your phone number." Every username will be unique and must comply with the platform's naming rules. While many see the update as a welcome privacy enhancement, it has also sparked concerns that it could make impersonation scams easier if strong safeguards are not introduced.

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo was among the first to raise the alarm. In a post on X, he warned that fraudsters could create usernames closely resembling those of public figures to trick people into sending money or joining scam groups.

"In a country such as India, this could be a disaster if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp," he wrote.

Warikoo pointed out how scammers could register usernames such as "warikoo," "awarikoo," "ankur_warikoo" or other similar variations and use them to appear authentic while messaging unsuspecting users. Notably, his concerns stem from personal experience. Warikoo has previously been involved in a legal battle with Meta over AI-generated scam advertisements that used his likeness without permission.

"I have fought a legal case against Meta's lack of attempt to bring down AI-generated ads showing my face, luring people into investment WhatsApp groups. I understand how massive this scam is and how easy it is in our country to execute it. So forgive me if, from a public figure's standpoint, this features raises some serious concerns," he added.

See the post here:

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also criticised Meta's record on tackling fraud across its platforms. "They don't care. Team Zuckerberg's only goal is to extract as much money as possible. They willingly let scams and fraud ads run on their other platforms. Now they'll probably let the same happen on WhatsApp," he commented.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma also hinted at possible impersonation issues, writing, "Soon you will have verified username on WhatsApp, and then unverified similar-sounding usernames which in turn will…"

The update is expected to let users communicate without revealing their phone numbers, a move widely seen as a major privacy win. However, critics say privacy must be matched with robust verification, reporting, and anti-abuse systems to prevent the platform from becoming a breeding ground for scams.

Several users echoed those concerns online, urging WhatsApp to introduce stronger verification tools before the feature is rolled out widely. One user warned that an update introduced in the name of privacy could become "a haven for scammers" in India if adequate protections are not in place.