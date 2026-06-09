Mithun Chakraborty Slept In Parks, Asked Reporter To Buy Him A Meal After Winning National Award: Son Mimoh

Actor Mimoh Chakraborty has opened up about the hardships his father, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, faced in his early years, recalling stories of poverty, hunger, and struggle that continue to inspire him.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Mimoh spoke about Mithun's journey from extreme hardship to becoming one of Indian cinema's most celebrated stars. He said his father's experiences shaped his own outlook on dealing with criticism and challenges.

Mimoh said, "Dad's stories of struggle still rattle me. He used to tell me that there was a time when he slept in parks at night. Policemen would come and beat him up and drive him away, telling him that sleeping there wasn't allowed and that he had to find somewhere else to spend the night."

He also recalled an incident from Mithun's early success, shedding light on the financial difficulties he continued to face even after gaining recognition.

"After winning the National Award for his first film, a reporter wanted to interview him but couldn't find him. Somehow, he found out where Mithun Chakraborty was staying and approached him for an interview. Dad told him, 'I will give you the interview, but on one condition - first buy me a meal because I haven't eaten.' This was after winning a National Award," said Mimoh.

Mimoh said such stories have stayed with him over the years and help him handle criticism and negativity.

"I've heard so many stories like this. Whenever challenges come my way - whether it's trolling, people speaking badly about you, or someone making assumptions about you - I remember all his stories."

Reflecting on his father's resilience, he added that Mithun's journey is a reminder to keep moving forward despite difficulties. "Men like him, who are forged by steel and fire, didn't give up. So who are we to give up? You have to stare into the fire and keep going."

Mimoh also spoke about the determination Mithun showed in his early days, including working out at a gym despite not being able to afford a membership.

"The man has seen the worst of everything. He used to go to Talwalkars (gym) at 6 in the morning to work out, but he didn't have the money for a membership. He made a deal with the watchman and told him, 'I'll use your washroom to get ready and I'll sweep and mop the place. Just let me use the washroom.' That is Mithun Chakraborty - the man he is today, the legend he has become."

Recalling how these stories affected him personally, Mimoh said he still finds it hard to believe the extent of his father's struggles.

"When he used to tell me these stories, I would just melt. How could the man I have idolised all my life come from such harsh beginnings? Sometimes, I can hardly believe that all this really happened. If I could go back in time and not alter reality, I would want to see that. I would want to see how this man, against all odds, never gave up. Just to feel the pain he went through and understand what life is - that would be a gift," said Mimoh.

Mithun Chakraborty began his acting career with Mrigayaa (1976), directed by filmmaker Mrinal Sen, and won the National Film Award for his performance in the film.