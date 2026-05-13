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Punjab 12th Result 2026 Declared: Check Stream-Wise Pass Percentage Here

Punjab School Education Board announced Class 12 results with an overall pass percentage of 91.46 per cent.

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Punjab 12th Result 2026 Declared: Check Stream-Wise Pass Percentage Here
PSEB 12th Result Out, Download Link Here

PSEB 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 12 results today, May 13, with an overall pass percentage of 91.46 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent, as compared to boys at 88.52 per cent.

Stream-Wise Performance

  • As per the stream-wise data, Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.78 per cent. A total of 34,496 students appeared from the stream, of whom 34,074 passed.
  • Science also registered a strong performance, with 55,593 out of 56,456 students clearing the exam, taking the pass percentage to 98.47 per cent.
  • In Humanities, 1,65,457 students appeared, while 1,45,179 passed. The pass percentage for the stream stood at 87.74 per cent.
  • The Vocational stream recorded a pass percentage of 87.80 per cent, with 7,909 students passing out of 9,008 who appeared for the exam.

Punjab Class 12 Result 2026: How To Download PSEB 12th Result?

  • Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on Punjab Class 12 Result 2026 link.
  • Enter your roll number.
  • Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it for future reference.
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