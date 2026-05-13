Punjab 12th Result 2026 Declared: Check Stream-Wise Pass Percentage Here

PSEB 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 12 results today, May 13, with an overall pass percentage of 91.46 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.73 per cent, as compared to boys at 88.52 per cent.

Stream-Wise Performance

As per the stream-wise data, Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.78 per cent. A total of 34,496 students appeared from the stream, of whom 34,074 passed.

Science also registered a strong performance, with 55,593 out of 56,456 students clearing the exam, taking the pass percentage to 98.47 per cent.

In Humanities, 1,65,457 students appeared, while 1,45,179 passed. The pass percentage for the stream stood at 87.74 per cent.

The Vocational stream recorded a pass percentage of 87.80 per cent, with 7,909 students passing out of 9,008 who appeared for the exam.

Punjab Class 12 Result 2026: How To Download PSEB 12th Result?