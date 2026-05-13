PSEB Class 12th Toppers List 2026 Out: Check Pass Percentage, Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 12th Toppers List 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially declared the Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13 at its official website, pseb.ac.in. Along with the result, the board has also released the toppers list, overall pass percentage, and stream-wise performance details. This year, a total of 2,65,417 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations, out of which 2,42,755 students successfully passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 91.46%. Students from Science, Commerce, Humanities, and Vocational streams can now check their provisional marksheets online using their roll number. Girls have outperformed boys in the examination, while Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage among all streams.

PSEB Class 12th Toppers List 2026

According to the details shared by the Punjab School Education Board, the following students secured top positions in the PSEB Class 12 examinations:

Sukhreeti Kaur secured the first position in the Science stream with 100% marks

Khushi Cheema secured a top rank in the Humanities stream with 100% marks

Tanu Sharma also achieved 100% marks in the Humanities stream

PSEB 12th Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The Punjab Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.46% in the Class 12 examinations this year.

Total students appeared: 2,65,417

Total students passed: 2,42,755

Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: Stream-Wise Pass Percentage

Commerce: 98.78%

Science: 98.47%

Humanities: 87.74%

Vocational: 87.80%

Girls Outperform Boys in PSEB 12th Result 2026

Female students performed better than male students in the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations.

Girls pass percentage: 94.73%

Boys pass percentage: 88.52%

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet and collect the original documents from their schools later.