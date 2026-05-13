Punjab PSEB Board 12th Result 2026: Official Websites, Direct Download Link Here

Punjab PSEB 12th Result 2026: The wait for over 2.5 lakh Class 12 students will end today, May 13, 2026, as the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) prepares to announce the results for all streams - Science, Commerce, and Arts - at 12 pm. Students can check and download their marksheets on the official website pseb.ac.in, as well as via SMS, DigiLocker, and UMANG.

Punjab Class 12 Result 2026: How To Download PSEB 12th Result?

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on Punjab Class 12 Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll number.

Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

PSEB Results 2026: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download

Direct Link To Download

The Class 10 results were announced on May 11 with the overall pass percentage being recorded at 94.52 per cent.

PSEB Helpline, Counsellor Guidance

The board has launched a toll-free psychological guidance helpline to support students emotionally during the result season. Students facing stress, anxiety, or emotional pressure can speak with experienced counsellors and psychologists using the contact details given below.

Toll-Free Helpline Number: 9549-161-161