Punjab Board 12th Result 2026 Out: 91.46% Percent Students Pass, Check Direct Link Here

PSEB 12th Result 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13, on its official website, pseb.ac.in. This year, a total of 2,65,417 students appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations, out of which 2,42,755 students successfully passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 91.46%. Students from all streams, including Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational courses, can now check and download their provisional marksheets online using their roll number. In the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026, Sukhreeti Kaur secured the first position in the Science stream with 100%, while two Humanities students, Khushi Cheema and Tanu Sharma, also scored a perfect 100% and secured top ranks.

The results are also available through DigiLocker, UMANG app, and SMS services. According to the official data, Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage at 98.78%, while girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.73%.

Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: Official Website to Check

Check the following website to download the PSEB Class 12th Result 2026:

Steps to Check Punjab Board Class 12th Result 2026

Students can follow the given below steps to download the PBEB Class 12th Result 2026:

Go to the Punjab Board official website at pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 link

Enter login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Save and download your result for future use

Punjab Board 12th Result 2026: Check Via DigiLocker

Students can check their Punjab Board 12th Result on DigiLocker also:

Download DigiLocker App in mobile/Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

Login to your account using mobile number

On the homepage, click on the Class XII Marksheet

Click on the Punjab Board School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 Result 2026 link

Enter your roll number and download result for future use

Students should carefully download and verify their provisional marksheets before collecting the original documents from their respective schools.