Delhi Government Reviews Fire Safety Exemptions For Residential Buildings

The Delhi government is reviewing a key fire safety exemption framework that currently allows nearly 95 per cent of residential buildings in the capital to bypass mandatory fire safety clearance, in a move aimed at tightening enforcement after a series of deadly fire incidents, officials have said.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the government is examining whether the existing building height-based exemption system needs revision to strengthen fire safety compliance across residential areas, especially amid rising risks linked to heavy electricity usage and dense urban construction.

The proposal under consideration may lower current height thresholds that determine whether a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) is required before electricity connections are granted.

Massive Exemption Gap In Fire Safety Rules

At present, under Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) guidelines, electricity distribution companies can provide connections without fire safety clearance for residential buildings up to 17.5 metres with stilt parking and up to 15 metres without stilt parking.

This system effectively determines fire safety compliance for most residential structures, as electricity connections are often issued without separate fire clearance within these limits.

Officials said this has created a wide regulatory gap, with a large share of low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Delhi remaining outside mandatory fire safety certification despite increasing electrical load in homes.

How Delhi's Height Norm System Evolved

The framework is based on Delhi Fire Service rules, which classify buildings above 15 metres as high-rise and subject them to stricter fire safety norms and mandatory clearance.

However, planning relaxations under the Delhi Master Plan allow residential buildings with stilt parking to go up to 17.5 metres without being treated as high-rise for certain approvals.

Over time, this dual system, fire safety rules on one side and planning and electricity norms on the other, has created inconsistencies in enforcement.

DERC guidelines have effectively become the key checkpoint for deciding whether fire safety clearance is required before granting electricity connections.

Nearly 95% Homes Outside Fire NOC Requirement

Officials estimate that nearly 95 per cent of residential buildings in Delhi currently fall outside mandatory fire safety certification requirements due to the existing height-based exemption structure.

This means most of the city's housing stock is not routinely subjected to fire safety inspection at the construction stage or before electricity connection, raising concerns over preparedness in densely populated residential areas.

Recent Deadly Fires Trigger Policy Review

The review follows recent fire incidents in Palam and Vivek Vihar that together claimed 18 lives within a little over a month.

In Vivek Vihar, the fire was reportedly triggered by a blast in an air-conditioning unit, while in Palam it is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

Earlier major incidents such as the 2022 Mundka building fire and the 2019 Anaj Mandi blaze, which together claimed over 60 lives, underline the recurring risk of electrical faults, overcrowding and weak compliance in buildings without adequate fire safety clearance.

Norms Under Review Amid Rising Fire Concerns

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the government is actively examining whether the current exemption structure should be revised to expand mandatory fire safety compliance.

He noted that many residential buildings currently escape fire NOC requirements despite rising risks linked to heavy use of electrical appliances such as air conditioners.

Discoms Flag Disputes Over Height Checks

Officials said electricity discoms frequently face disputes during field inspections, with applicants often challenging height measurements used to determine eligibility for exemption.

Under the Unified Building Bye-laws, building height is measured from the highest adjoining road level to the top structural slab, while certain rooftop installations such as water tanks, lift machine rooms, stair mumties, solar panels, parapet walls and chimneys are excluded from calculations.

Officials said these exclusions often lead to classification disputes and complicate enforcement on the ground.

Government May Expand Mandatory Fire Clearance Net

If approved, the proposal could bring more residential buildings under mandatory fire safety scrutiny before electricity connections are granted, significantly widening compliance coverage across the capital.

Officials said the aim is to close regulatory loopholes, reduce ambiguity in enforcement and ensure uniform fire safety standards across Delhi.