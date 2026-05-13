Man Arrested For Opening Fire At Delhi Wedding That Injured Woman

The Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man accused of opening celebratory fire during a wedding procession in Dayalpur, where a woman standing on a balcony suffered a bullet injury to her head, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said they apprehended the accused Rishi alias Manu Thakur, from Sultanpuri after he had absconded for nearly a month, frequently changing his hideouts.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of April 11 in northeast Delhi when a wedding procession was passing through the Dayalpur area.

A couple was standing on their house's balcony watching the celebrations when two men dancing with a pistol allegedly opened celebratory fire.

"One of the bullets struck the woman in the head, causing serious injuries. She was rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment. Section of the attempt to murder was also added during the investigation," an officer said.

Following the incident, police and forensic teams inspected the spot and registered a case at the Dayalpur police station.

Police said a crime branch team received a tip-off on May 12 that the accused would visit Krishan Vihar in Sultanpuri to meet his associates.

A raiding team laid a trap near Krishan Vihar Market and apprehended him, they said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the firing incident," the officer said.

Police said the accused associated himself with criminal elements in northeast Delhi at a young age and was previously involved in two attempt-to-murder cases registered at Sultanpuri police station.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)