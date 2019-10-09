Two Arrested For Celebratory Firing At A Delhi Wedding

Police arrested two people for engaging in celebratory firing in a wedding

Police arrested two people for engaging in celebratory firing using a country-made pistol at a marriage ceremony in New Delhi.

Salman, 21, and Shavaj Malik, 18, were arrested on October 7 for celebratory firing in Shavaj's elder brother Shoaib Malik's wedding ceremony.

A case has been registered against the two under arms act.

"The video of celebratory firing went viral on social media as soon as police began investigating the issue. The police immediately reached the spot of the ceremony and arrested both Salman and Shavej for celebratory firing," said a police official.

The police is investigating the issue. They are trying to get more details about the country-made pistol, which was used during the celebratory firing.

