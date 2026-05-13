NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Exposed After Whistleblower Alerts Investigation Agencies

The investigation into the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination is now being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, one of the most important roles in exposing the alleged paper leak was played by a whistleblower from Sikar, who first brought the matter to the attention of investigation agencies.

The whistleblower, a chemistry teacher by profession, who did not wosh to be identified while speaking to NDTV shared the full sequence of events, from May 3 until the case came into the national spotlight.

According to him, after the examination ended on May 3, he was checking the question paper around 5 pm when his landlord showed him a viral paper circulating on WhatsApp groups. When he compared it with the original paper, he found that 45 chemistry questions matched exactly. Later, he showed the paper to a biology teacher colleague, who confirmed that around 90 biology questions were also identical.

After this, the teacher suspected that the matter was very serious. He discussed it with fellow teachers and decided to approach the police the same night. He went to the Udyog Nagar police station in Sikar, but officials asked him to submit written evidence and supporting documents before filing a complaint.

The whistleblower then spent the next two days collecting screenshots, viral PDF files, and other related evidence. Encouraged by his landlord, he finally sent a detailed complaint through email on May 6 to the Union Home Ministry and the National Testing Agency.

He said, "within hours of sending the complaint, he received calls from senior NTA officials and CBI officers, who gathered complete information about the case. On the morning of May 7, a team from the Home Ministry reached Sikar and recorded my statement." He also handed over the viral paper files and other evidence to the agencies.

Later that day, teams from the Rajasthan Special Operations Group and the local police also questioned him. The teacher assured investigators that he would continue to cooperate and provide any further information required.

The whistleblower said he took this step only to protect the transparency of the examination and the future of students. According to him, if the complaint had not been raised in time, the matter could have been suppressed.