NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: "Playing With Students' Lives," Khan Sir Slams NTA, Demands Strict Action

NEET UG Paper Leak: NEET UG 2026 was cancelled on Tuesday following allegations of a question paper leak that triggered outrage across the country, leaving over 20 lakh medical aspirants uncertain about their future. As protests intensified and demands for a re-examination grew louder, educator Khan Sir strongly criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA), calling it a "non-trusted agency" and questioning its ability to conduct national-level examinations fairly.

Speaking during an interview with NDTV, Khan Sir alleged that paper leaks have become a recurring issue and claimed that the NTA initially attempted to suppress the matter instead of handling it transparently.

"Every time, the examination gets leaked. NTA is unable to conduct exams properly. Initially, NTA tried to suppress the issue instead of addressing it openly," he said.

He further claimed that students themselves exposed details related to the alleged leak while authorities failed to act in time.

Highlighting the struggles faced by aspirants, Khan Sir spoke about the hardships students undergo to appear for the examination, especially those from economically weaker backgrounds.

"Out of the 20 lakh students who appeared for the exam, nearly five lakh would have spent nights sleeping on mats at railway platforms. Is it easy for such students to appear for the examination again?" he asked.

According to him, conducting a re-examination would place additional financial and emotional pressure on students and their families.

He also raised concerns over the impact on female candidates, saying many girls may not get another chance to appear for the examination because of family and social circumstances. Calling the alleged leak "playing with students' lives," he demanded stricter punishment for those involved in paper leak rackets.

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Khan Sir also criticised the widespread circulation of leaked papers on social media platforms and messaging apps.

"Telegram has become bigger than the government. It openly operates under the government's nose, making a mockery of NTA," he said.

Questioning the investigation process, he criticised the role of the Central Bureau of Investigation and alleged that students were the first to identify the leak.

"What was the CBI doing? Students were the ones exposing the leaks first. The CBI should learn from these children," he remarked.

He also argued that short jail terms are not enough to dismantle organised paper leak networks allegedly earning crores of rupees.

"When paper leak rackets are earning crores, what difference does two years of imprisonment make?" he questioned.

The educator further alleged that some coaching centres could also be linked to such networks and demanded a detailed investigation into their role. Calling for an impartial probe, he urged the Supreme Court of India and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to directly monitor the investigation.

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Meanwhile, protests continued outside NTA offices in several cities, with students demanding accountability, transparency and clarity regarding the fresh examination schedule.