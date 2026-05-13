Inside NEET Paper Leak: Jaipur Brothers, Rs 20 Lakh Deal And Gurugram Link

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: The probe into the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak has now centred around two brothers from Rajasthan's Jaipur Rural district, with investigators tracing an alleged money trail stretching from Jaipur to Sikar and Gurugram.

Dinesh Biwal and Mangilal, residents of Jamwaramgarh in rural Jaipur, are among the key accused being questioned in the case. Police sources said the two brothers allegedly procured the leaked NEET paper and later circulated it through a wider network in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Police started their probe in Sikar after questioning Rakesh Mandwaria, who runs RK Consultancy, a career guidance centre in the coaching hub town. Police suspect the consultancy became a major point from where the alleged "guess paper" circulated among NEET aspirants before the examination.

According to police sources, Rakesh Mandwaria confessed that he had bought the paper from Dinesh and Mangilal for Rs 15 lakh. The paper subsequently circulated widely in Sikar town before reaching a whistleblower, who alerted the National Testing Agency (NTA), triggering the wider investigation.

Dinesh and Mangilal are property dealers and come from a farming background, police sources said. Investigators are also examining the brothers' family links to the examination, as five children from the family have appeared for NEET since 2024.

Police sources said Dinesh Biwal's son, Rishi, was preparing for the examination at a coaching institute in Sikar, and Dinesh allegedly made frequent trips between Jamwaramgarh and Sikar. Sources added that four of Mangilal's children had also appeared for NEET in 2024, though family members claimed only two cleared the examination, and that too with low scores.

According to the police, the questioning of Dinesh and Mangilal after a tip-off from Rakesh became a turning point in the probe, leading investigators to what they describe as the money trail and an alleged Haryana connection.

Police sources claimed the brothers allegedly confessed to purchasing the leaked paper from Yash Yadav, an Ayurvedic medicine student based in Gurugram. They said the alleged NEET "guess paper" was reportedly bought for an amount ranging between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh from Yash Yadav.

Sources said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now conducting face-to-face interrogations involving Yash Yadav, Dinesh, and Mangilal to corroborate statements and establish the sequence of transactions.

Police sources further said that Yash Yadav had previously been linked to cheating and paper leak activities and may also have been involved in the NEET 2024 paper leak case. However, these allegations are currently under investigation.

Police suspect that after allegedly purchasing the paper, the brothers decided to monetise the deal further by selling it to Rakesh Mandwaria in Sikar for Rs 15 lakh. They claimed that the paper was then allegedly circulated to candidates for amounts ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Police are also examining whether the paper was allegedly procured to help Dinesh Biwal's son, who appeared for the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3.

NDTV visited the family's residence in Jamwaramgarh, where relatives denied all allegations and described the case as a conspiracy.

Rajni, wife of Dinesh Biwal, told NDTV that her son Rishi had not returned home since Monday. Sonu, wife of Mangilal, said that only two out of her four children who appeared for NEET in 2024 had cleared the examination, and that too with low marks.

The family insisted that Dinesh and Mangilal were innocent and denied any involvement of their children in cheating or malpractice related to the NEET examination.

Meanwhile, the controversy has also taken a political turn. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Govind Singh Dotasra, and Tikaram Jully have shared photographs of Dinesh Biwal with BJP leaders on social media, alleging that he appeared to be an active BJP worker in rural Jaipur.