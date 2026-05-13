NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Books Accused Under Criminal Conspiracy, Evidence Destruction

NEET UG 2026: The CBI has now intensified its investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Following allegations of irregularities and question paper leaks in the country's biggest medical entrance examination, the central agency is conducting raids and interrogations across several states.

The key question now is how extensive the paper leak network is and what aspects the CBI is focusing on during its probe.

Based on a complaint from the Education Ministry, the CBI has registered an FIR in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

The FIR includes charges related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, theft, destruction of evidence, and corruption.

The Rajasthan SOG has detained over 100 people from different states, including a doctor from Gurugram, MBBS students, and candidates who allegedly purchased the leaked paper in Jamwaramgarh. The CBI's SIT is separately questioning all of them and recording written as well as video statements to cross-check their testimonies.

Several students and parents are being questioned in connection with the paper leak nexus spread across Nashik and Pune in Maharashtra to Sikar in Rajasthan. Investigators have received inputs suggesting that so-called "guess papers" were allegedly sold for amounts ranging from Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh.

The agency is trying to determine whether the documents that allegedly went viral before the examination were genuine question papers and who all had access to them.

Special CBI teams are conducting investigations in Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, and other states.

The agency is also examining mobile phones, laptops, WhatsApp chats, Telegram groups, and bank transactions.

According to sources, several students, coaching institute operators, and suspected middlemen are being questioned.

The CBI has taken into custody Vikram Yadav, Yogesh Prajapati, Sandeep, Mangilal, Vikas, Dinesh, Yash Yadav, and Satyanarayan Chaudhary from Jaipur, along with Vikram, Rakesh Mandawaria, Rajat, Amit Meena, and Rohit from Sikar, and has started recording their statements.

Investigating agencies are also probing whether there was any insider involvement at examination centres or within the printing and transportation systems.

The CBI is monitoring social media groups and digital networks where alleged "guess papers" and question papers were shared before the examination.

In some cases, financial transactions and claims of providing question papers are also under investigation.

The agency is trying to ascertain whether this was a limited leak or part of a larger organised network.

The CBI investigation is currently underway, and the agency says strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

The case has once again raised serious questions about the security and transparency of major competitive examinations in the country. According to sources, CBI officials are also questioning officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA), who were responsible for conducting the examination securely.