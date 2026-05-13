NEET 2026 Paper Leak Probe Intensifies: Agencies Question Around 20 Key Suspects

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: The investigation into the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case has intensified, with investigating agencies now focusing on nearly 20 key suspects believed to be linked to the controversy. Officials involved in the probe have started detailed questioning after preliminary findings hinted at the existence of an organised paper-leak network. The case has triggered major concern among students and parents across the country, especially because NEET is one of India's most important medical entrance examinations. Authorities are now trying to identify how the alleged leak occurred, who benefited from it, and whether a larger organised network was involved in circulating confidential exam material before the examination.

Probe Focuses on Around 20 Main Suspects

As per reports, nearly 150 individuals initially came under suspicion during the early stages of the investigation. After preliminary verification and questioning, agencies narrowed their focus to around 20 key suspects who are now being further questioned by investigating teams.

Investigators are examining the exact role of each suspect to determine whether they were directly involved in leaking question papers, sharing confidential exam-related information, or helping candidates gain unfair advantages during the examination process.

Officials stated that legal action would be taken based on the findings of the probe and evidence collected during questioning. Authorities are also analysing digital records and communication details to trace the movement of leaked material.

NTA Hands Over Matter to CBI

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh confirmed that the matter has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He stated that strict action would be taken against all accused individuals to ensure that the future of honest students is protected.

According to Singh, the agency received information through a whistleblower on the night of May 7 regarding a WhatsApp message that allegedly contained questions matching the actual NEET UG 2026 examination paper. During verification, officials found that some questions indeed matched the exam paper.

#WATCH | Delhi: On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, NTA DG Abhishek Singh says, "...We have handed over the matter to CBI. All accused will be nabbed and jailed so that the future of students are not adversely impacted. We will conduct a re-exam for… pic.twitter.com/8Lal04AOuI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Further investigation reportedly revealed that the PDF containing those questions was available on the phones of a few individuals on May 1 and May 2, before the examination was conducted on May 3. Officials say this as a serious violation of NTA's "zero tolerance policy." Abhishek Singh stated that all accused persons would be identified and jailed so that students preparing honestly for the examination are not adversely affected.

NEET UG 2026: Re-Exam to Be Conducted Without Extra Fee

The NTA has also announced that a re-examination will be conducted for affected students in a fair and transparent manner. Officials confirmed that no additional fee will be charged for the re-exam.

Additionally, students who paid fees for the earlier examination will receive refunds. The agency stated that the decision was taken in the interest of students and to maintain the credibility of the examination process.