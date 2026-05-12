NEET UG Scrapped: IMA President Welcomes NTA Decision, Aspirant Says Two Years Of Hard Work Wasted

NEET UG 2026 Scrapped: While outrage, frustration and uncertainty continues among NEET UG aspirants, voices from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, Department of School Education and Literacy and Indian Medical Association (IMA) have shown support to the National Testing Agency's decision to scrap the NEET UG 2026.

Indian Medical Association National President Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak said while speaking to ANI that he welcomes the decision of the NTA.

"I welcome the decision of the NTA and Government of India to cancel this examination. Last time, the government had established strict regulations for this examination; however, this incident has now occurred for the second time. Therefore, I urge the government to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and take necessary action against all those found guilty".

Nayak has also suggested that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) should conduct the NEET UG examination.

#WATCH | Delhi: On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, Indian Medical Association National President Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak says, "I welcome the decision of the NTA and Government of India to cancel this examination. Last time, the government had… pic.twitter.com/naoPZSClzl — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Amid NEET UG cancellation and allegations of paper leak, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy says that the government has taken a decision and they are going to reconduct the examination. He added that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will come out with new dates.

#WATCH | Delhi: On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy says, "Government has taken a decision and they are going to reconduct the examination. I guess National Testing Agency (NTA) will… pic.twitter.com/1cBlj7Y5tK — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

A NEET UG aspirant from Patna has expressed that his two years of effort have now gone down the train.

"2 years of hard work was wasted. We are upset with the NTA because this happened last year as well... Such incidents of paper leak might occur in the future again... The tests should be conducted in online mode... I was expecting over 650 marks and my parents had great expectations from me... The NTA should bring reforms..."

Another student from Chattisgarh expressed her concern about giving the same amount of effort the second time, or else losing another year.

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, a NEET aspirant says, "Almost everyone who appears for NEET starts preparing 2 years ahead... It will create demotivation... My year will get wasted if I don't give the same amount of… pic.twitter.com/vi3Gb67prG — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has stated that swift and sensitive action has been taken to ensure transparency and fairness.

"As soon as indications of irregularities in the examination were found, the exam was cancelled without delay and a CBI investigation was ordered, the officials stated. "This reflects the government's zero-tolerance policy," they added.

The ministry officials have stated that the students are not required to fill a fresh application for the re-examination, and no additional examination fee will be charged. The examination fee already paid by the students will be refunded, so that no extra financial burden falls on them, the officials added.

The Ministry of Education and NTA have appealed to students to rely only on official information and avoid fake news circulating on social media.