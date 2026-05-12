"Paper Mafia Has Network Across Country": Politics Heats Up Over NEET UG Row

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 over alleged paper leak concerns has sparked strong political reactions across the country. Opposition leaders criticised the handling of the examination process and raised questions over the functioning of the authorities involved in the investigation.

Several leaders also expressed concern about the emotional pressure faced by lakhs of students after the exam was cancelled.

Congress Questions Rajasthan Police Handling of Complaints

In Jaipur, Congress leader Tikaram Jully criticised the Rajasthan Police over its response to complaints linked to the alleged NEET paper leak.

He said, "The NEET exam that has been suspended today, the police here received its complaints earlier, but they neglected them. Why did the Rajasthan police not register an FIR against this and consider it a paper leak?"

Jully further demanded an independent investigation under judicial supervision. He added, "Its investigation should be held under the guidance of the judiciary... The paper mafia has its network across the country..."

DMK Attacks BJP Government Over NEET Controversy

In Chennai, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai strongly criticised the BJP-led central government after the cancellation of NEET UG 2026.

Calling the situation serious and repeated, he said, "This is atrocious. This is organised loot. This is not the first time but the fourth or the fifth time the question paper leak happened."

He also alleged that authorities had failed to take corrective measures despite earlier controversies. According to him, "The BJP govt did not take any remedial measures. NTA is a repository of all RSS functionaries and that is the reason these types of leaks are happening again and again."

The DMK leader also repeated his party's stand against NEET and stated, "We have repeatedly said that NEET does not decide merit."

AAP Targets Centre Over NEET UG 2026 Cancellation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also launched a strong attack on the central government after the cancellation of NEET UG 2026. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal described the controversy as a result of large-scale "collusion" and political protection.

VIDEO | AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) on cancellation of NEET exam after paper leak said, "It is a case of 'complete collusion'; students should take to the street to protest against the government, they have my support."



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/tgEpkAtuzg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2026

Reacting to the cancellation, Kejriwal said repeated paper leak cases showed deeper problems within the examination system rather than isolated incidents. He questioned the government's ability to manage national-level examinations and stated, "People who cannot conduct an examination properly, who will run a government?"

He also expressed support for lakhs of affected students and said the government only responds when students protest. According to Kejriwal, AAP would stand with aspirants demanding accountability and transparency in the examination process.

The controversy has once again intensified the debate around examination transparency, student pressure, and the need for stronger safeguards in national-level entrance tests.