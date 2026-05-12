"Disappointed, NTA Should Change Medium Of Exam," Students React To NEET UG Cancellation

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 cancellation has sparked students' anger, anxiety, and exhaustion. Students have shown outrage, with reactions describing the move as "playing with our future," along with fear that months of preparation have been wasted. Reported reactions also include disappointment, shock, and anger that the exam system has once again failed students who were expecting a stable, merit-based process.

NTA Chief Abhshek Singh also spoke to NDTV about the cancellation saying, "embarrassing, but we want a fair exam; probe will reveal lapses." Singh said that the agency remains committed to conducting a fair and transparent examination process. He said the decision to cancel the NEET UG 2026 was taken after reports and inputs related to an alleged paper leak. Calling the situation "embarrassing," the NTA chief added that ensuring a fair examination for students remains the top priority of the agency.

Reports from Kota have highlighted students claiming their hard work has gone waste. "Not everyone can deal with such news," the aspirant remarked. "What is the guarantee that such a thing will not repeat in the re-examination?," she questioned.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan | On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, a NEET aspirant from Rajasthan's Kota says, "This is a very bad news for all those who took the examination. NTA should take a proper decision which should not affect all aspirants. Not… pic.twitter.com/CCEyGYzgOt — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

In Lucknow a NEET UG aspirant in conversation with ANI, expressed helplessness saying, "We cannot do anything about it now that it has been suspended. We are disappointed... The NTA should change the medium of the exam... We will have to travel again."

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: On NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to allegations of paper leak, a NEET aspirant says, "We cannot do anything about it now that it has been suspended. We are disappointed... The NTA should change the medium of the exam... We will have to travel… pic.twitter.com/IzWdJ6mmr1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

NEET UG cancellation has triggered online outrage among medical aspirants. Students have also reacted to NTA's previous posts saying "this isn't your school test" with sarcasm and humour.

This isn't your school exam

Even though my school exam paper never got leaked or any rumers of leak 🤡🙌 pic.twitter.com/yxYPmTpw5Z — akash (@akashyadav95690) May 12, 2026

NEET UG row deepens as students react with anger and exhaustion, stating that the reconduct of the NEET UG exam is a "mental torture" for students.

@narendramodi @NTA_Exams Reconducting neet is mental torture and harassment for the students who have worked hard and given neet fairly.

FOR nta's fault why should every1 be punished, cant play with students emotions otherwise NTA should be held accountable for every loss of life — hello (@itsmepearl0820) May 12, 2026

While calling for accountability, students have demanded that the exam body should now switch to the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The announcement has drawn student backlash over fairness and future fears.

The NEET UG 2026 was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates.