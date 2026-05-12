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"Disappointed, NTA Should Change Medium Of Exam," Students React To NEET UG Cancellation

NEET UG scrapped again, students voice frustration over lost time and trust. The cancellation has triggered online outrage among medical aspirants.

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"Disappointed, NTA Should Change Medium Of Exam," Students React To NEET UG Cancellation
NEET UG row deepens as students react with anger and exhaustion.

NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 cancellation has sparked students' anger, anxiety, and exhaustion. Students have shown outrage, with reactions describing the move as "playing with our future," along with fear that months of preparation have been wasted. Reported reactions also include disappointment, shock, and anger that the exam system has once again failed students who were expecting a stable, merit-based process.

NTA Chief Abhshek Singh also spoke to NDTV about the cancellation saying, "embarrassing, but we want a fair exam; probe will reveal lapses." Singh said that the agency remains committed to conducting a fair and transparent examination process. He said the decision to cancel the NEET UG 2026 was taken after reports and inputs related to an alleged paper leak. Calling the situation "embarrassing," the NTA chief added that ensuring a fair examination for students remains the top priority of the agency.

Reports from Kota have highlighted students claiming their hard work has gone waste. "Not everyone can deal with such news," the aspirant remarked. "What is the guarantee that such a thing will not repeat in the re-examination?," she questioned.

In Lucknow a NEET UG aspirant in conversation with ANI, expressed helplessness saying, "We cannot do anything about it now that it has been suspended. We are disappointed... The NTA should change the medium of the exam... We will have to travel again."

NEET UG cancellation has triggered online outrage among medical aspirants. Students have also reacted to NTA's previous posts saying "this isn't your school test" with sarcasm and humour. 

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