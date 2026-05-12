Medical Exam Scandals Through The Years: Cases That Triggered National Concern

The controversy around NEET-UG 2026 has once again raised serious questions about the security and fairness of competitive exams in India. Allegations of paper leaks, irregularities and poor management have worried students and parents across the country.

This is not the first time medical entrance exams have faced such problems. India has seen several major exam scams over the years that exposed weaknesses in the system and affected honest students.

Vypam Scam:

One of the biggest scandals was the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh. The scam came to light in 2013 and involved cheating in recruitment and entrance exams, including medical exams. Investigators found that some students allegedly paid money to middlemen to secure seats unfairly. In many cases, impersonators appeared in exams for candidates. The case shocked the country, especially after several people linked to the investigation reportedly died under suspicious circumstances. Later, the CBI took over the probe.

NEET-UG Controversy:

In 2024, NEET-UG also came under controversy after paper leak allegations surfaced from different states. Many students and parents questioned the results after some candidates scored unusually high marks. Reports later claimed that parts of the question paper had been leaked before the exam. Arrests were made in states like Bihar and Gujarat, leading to protests and demands for a re-exam. The matter even reached the Supreme Court.

PMT Exam:

Before NEET became the single medical entrance test, many states conducted PMT exams. Several of them also faced cheating scandals involving solver gangs, fake candidates and electronic devices. Police often found fake identity cards and forged documents during investigations.

What changes?

After repeated controversies, authorities introduced stricter rules such as biometric attendance, CCTV monitoring and stronger digital security. However, these scandals continue to raise concerns about transparency and fairness.