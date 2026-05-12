How A 'Guess Paper' Leak Put NEET-UG 2026 Under The Scanner

When over 22.7 lakh students sat down to take the NEET UG 2026 medical entrance examination on May 3rd, they did so under some of the strictest security measures National Testing Agency had ever put in place. What followed has raised uncomfortable questions about whether those measures were enough.

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG) is now investigating allegations that a so-called "guess paper" containing approximately 410 questions was circulated amongst students well before the examination, and that a significant number of those questions matched what actually appeared in the paper.

What Is the Guess Paper and Why Does It Matter?

Authorities allege that roughly 120 of the 410 questions in the document actually appeared in the Chemistry section of the real examination, and that the material had been reaching students as early as 15 days to a month before the exam was held. The guess paper was reportedly also sent to students via WhatsApp as little as 42 hours before the examination began.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled After Paper Leaks, Protests Erupt In Delhi

SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal, as reported by ANI, said, "Our investigation is currently focused on determining whether any cheating or criminal activity has occurred based on this guess paper." We are actively examining this matter and are currently engaged in the investigative process. No, as of now, we have not made any arrests of any kind."

What the NTA Says

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday issued a statement regarding the alleged irregularities linked to the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, following action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

In a post on X, NTA said that the exam of May 3 was conducted under "full security protocol" across all centres.

The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026

NTA stated that the question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation.

The agency said that it received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination on May 7.

"These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action," they said.

NTA updated that the investigation is still underway and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course.

"NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine including findings that may require further action will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure," the agency said.

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled, CBI Probe Ordered: What Happens Next

Based on inputs reviewed by NTA with central agencies, the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3 has been cancelled with government approval to ensure transparency. Fresh exam dates and admit-card details will be announced separately through official NTA channels. The matter has been referred to the CBI for a thorough probe, with NTA assuring full cooperation, citing student interest and trust in the examination system.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026



Anger, Scrutiny and Calls for Reform

The controversy has triggered widespread anger and anxiety among students and parents, many of whom have questioned the fairness of the process and expressed concern for honest aspirants preparing under intense pressure.

Members of the medical fraternity have also criticised the alleged irregularities, recalling the 2024 paper leak episode. Conducted across 551 Indian cities and 14 abroad, NEET-UG remains the sole gateway to medical admissions, making repeated integrity lapses fuel demands for a systemic overhaul.

(With inputs from ANI)