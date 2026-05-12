"Guess Papers And Mafias Can't Decide India's Doctors": Medical Body On NEET Row

The Federation of All India Medical Association, widely known as FAIMA, has strongly reacted to the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and demanded immediate accountability from the authorities.

In a post shared on X, the doctors' body expressed solidarity with lakhs of students who appeared for the highly competitive medical entrance examination. FAIMA said its "hearts go out" to candidates who had "put their lives on hold" for the examination, only to face what it described as "systemic negligence".

Also Read | How A 'Guess Paper' Leak Put NEET-UG 2026 Under The Scanner

The organisation alleged that unfair practices, including the circulation of "guess papers" and the involvement of exam mafias, were affecting the future of aspiring doctors across the country. FAIMA stated that it would not remain silent while such activities allegedly influenced who gets admission into medical colleges.

Our hearts go out to the lakhs of students who put their lives on hold for #NEETUG2026, only to be met with systemic negligence. 💔



FAIMA demanding immediate accountability for this paper leak. We will not stay silent while "guess papers" & mafias decide who becomes a doctor.… pic.twitter.com/VKZMxUWCi5 — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) May 12, 2026

The association also called for exemplary punishment against those found responsible for the alleged leak. It stressed that strict action was necessary to restore public trust in the examination system and ensure fairness for genuine students.

NEET-UG is one of India's largest entrance examinations and serves as the gateway for admission into undergraduate medical courses across the country. Every year, millions of students appear for the examination after months and often years of preparation.

The alleged paper leak has triggered concern among students, parents and members of the medical community. Social media platforms have also seen growing demands for transparency and accountability from authorities conducting the examination. The controversy has once again raised questions about the security and integrity of major competitive examinations.