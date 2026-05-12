NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: How It Fell Apart In Just 9 Days? Check Complete Timeline

The cancellation of NEET UG 2026 has created massive uncertainty among medical aspirants across the country. In less than two weeks, an exam that was conducted under tight security came under serious scrutiny after allegations surfaced that a question set circulating before the test closely matched the actual paper.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) finally announced the cancellation of the examination on May 12 as investigations widened and public pressure increased. Here is a detailed look at how the controversy unfolded step by step.

May 3: NEET UG 2026 Conducted for Over 22 Lakh Students

NEET UG 2026 was held on May 3 at centres across India. According to the NTA, multiple security arrangements were used to ensure fairness during the examination process. Students appeared for the exam without any immediate reports of major irregularities.

For a short period, everything seemed normal and many aspirants began discussing expected cut-offs and answer keys.

May 6-7: Social Media Discussions Raise Suspicion

Within a few days of the exam, students and coaching groups started sharing concerns online about a so-called "guess paper" that allegedly contained questions very similar to those asked in NEET UG 2026.

The discussion spread rapidly, especially in Rajasthan, where reports suggested that study material resembling the actual paper had been circulating before the exam date.

May 7: NTA Acknowledges Complaints

As the controversy gained attention, the NTA stated that it had received information related to possible malpractice from certain regions, including Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. Although officials did not confirm a paper leak, the agency admitted that the complaints were serious enough to require further verification.

May 8: Central Agencies Asked to Investigate

On May 8, the matter was referred to central agencies for a deeper investigation. Authorities began examining whether the similarities were coincidental or linked to organised malpractice. The NTA also shared technical and examination-related details with investigators to support the probe.

May 10: Rajasthan SOG Investigation Comes Into Focus

The issue escalated further after Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) publicly confirmed that it was investigating alleged irregularities connected to NEET UG 2026.

Investigators reportedly recovered a large set of questions that had allegedly been shared before the exam. Officials claimed that many Biology and Chemistry questions appeared nearly identical to those in the actual paper.

Searches and questioning were carried out in different cities as the investigation expanded.

May 11: Matching Question Claims Spark Nationwide Anger

The controversy intensified after reports claimed that a significant number of questions from the circulated material matched the real exam paper. The allegations triggered strong reactions from students, parents, and coaching communities across the country.

Soon after, political leaders also joined the debate, accusing authorities of failing to protect the integrity of one of India's most important entrance exams.

As public outrage grew, Rajasthan SOG reportedly detained and questioned several people suspected to be connected to the circulation of the material under investigation. However, officials continued to say that the inquiry was still ongoing and that the final findings had not yet been completed.

May 12: NTA Cancels NEET UG 2026

The NTA officially cancelled NEET UG 2026 on May 12. The agency announced that a fresh examination would be conducted on new dates, which will be shared later.