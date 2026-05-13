NEET UG Paper Leak: United Doctors Front Demands Dissolution Of Testing Agency

NEET Paper Leak: The United Doctors Front (UDF), a Public Charitable Trust registered with NITI Aayog, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a joint investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 and 2026 paper leak cases, the immediate dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), and sweeping reforms in medical education.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, UDF Chairperson Dr Lakshya Mittal highlighted repeated leak controversies that have eroded public confidence in the medical entrance examination system.



"The country's medical education system is going through a severe crisis today. Due to the corrupt practices and incompetence of NTA and NMC, the future of lakhs of students is at stake," the letter stated.

NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, has faced persistent scrutiny. Major irregularities surfaced in the 2024 examination, including allegations of paper leaks and irregularities across multiple states.

The fresh trigger is the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3, which was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 after serious allegations of a paper leak surfaced, particularly from Rajasthan, where a circulated "guess paper" containing hundreds of questions allegedly matched the actual test.

The UDF argued that the 2026 incident is not isolated and is linked to unresolved issues from 2024. "Had there been a fair and time-bound investigation into the 2024 case, this unfortunate situation might not have recurred in 2026. Therefore, the 2026 case should be investigated jointly with the 2024 case," the letter emphasised.

Key Demands

The organisation has called for:

Immediate dissolution of the NTA and a joint probe by an independent agency into both leak cases, with strict action against guilty officials.

Dissolution of the National Medical Commission (NMC), citing its alleged failure in issues such as medical college inspection scams, excessive duty hours for resident doctors, non-payment of stipends, and arbitrary fees.

Replacement of the current system with a transparent, government-run examination body operating on UPSC standards.

Formulation of a national policy prioritising student welfare, including regulations on duty hours, stipends, and mental health support.

Dr Mittal warned that the crisis goes beyond examinations. "This is not merely a matter concerning an examination. It is a question linked to the foundation of India's healthcare system. If the process of becoming a doctor itself is corrupt, then how will the country produce competent doctors tomorrow?"

The letter has been copied to key ministers, including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with senior officials from relevant departments, the CBI, and parliamentary committees.

The development comes as lakhs of aspiring doctors and their families await clarity on the next stage of the NEET process, which serves as the single gateway for MBBS and other medical admissions across India.