NEET vs JEE: Why Medical Entrance Exam Is More Vulnerable To Paper Leaks

The cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 has triggered fresh uncertainty among medical aspirants, many of whom now fear further delays and disruptions in their journey to becoming doctors. The examination has repeatedly been surrounded by controversies, including paper leak allegations and reconducts, forcing candidates to reappear for the test. Concerns had already intensified after the 2024 controversy involving the award of grace marks to 1,563 candidates.

Students who appeared for this year's examination are now awaiting the revised exam schedule, fresh admit cards, details of examination centres and clarity on the counselling process. The latest development has also reignited concerns over the security of large-scale entrance examinations and the repeated irregularities linked to the medical entrance test.

This marks the first time since the National Testing Agency (NTA) began conducting NEET in 2019 that the examination has been cancelled entirely. The controversy has once again drawn attention to the vulnerabilities associated with the conduct of the exam, especially when compared with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), which has largely avoided paper leak allegations on a similar scale.

NEET has faced scrutiny in recent years over exam-related discrepancies. In 2024, the examination was partially reconducted for more than 1,500 candidates after issues related to marks and grace scores surfaced, prompting criticism of the testing process and the functioning of the agency.

Why NEET Is Considered More Vulnerable

One of the biggest differences between NEET and JEE lies in the mode of examination. NEET is conducted entirely in pen-and-paper mode in a single shift across the country. The exam is held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Urdu, among others.

JEE (Main), on the other hand, is conducted primarily in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The engineering entrance examination is held in two sessions, reducing the need for physical transportation of question papers.

Offline examinations involve several logistical layers, including printing, packaging, transportation and storage of question papers before they reach examination centres. The involvement of multiple agencies, such as printing presses and transport vendors, increases the risk of leaks and security breaches.

In CBT mode, question papers are delivered digitally, reducing the possibility of physical tampering or unauthorised access during transit.

Key Differences Between NEET And JEE

NEET-UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS and BUMS in medical institutions across the country.

JEE, meanwhile, serves as the gateway for admission to engineering and architecture programmes in institutions such as the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. Students who qualify JEE (Main) become eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted separately by the IITs.

JEE (Main) consists of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for BE and BTech admissions, while Paper 2 is held for BArch and BPlanning courses. Most components of the examination are conducted online through CBT mode.

Why NEET Cannot Easily Shift Online

Despite repeated demands for NEET to move online, officials have cited major operational challenges due to the scale of the examination. NEET attracts over 22 lakh candidates, making it one of the largest entrance examinations in India. In comparison, JEE sees participation from around 14 lakh candidates.

According to officials, the existing infrastructure allows the NTA to conduct computer-based examinations for only around 1.5 lakh candidates in a single shift. Conducting NEET online would therefore require the examination to be spread across several days and multiple shifts.

This raises another challenge - score normalisation. In multi-shift examinations, different sets of question papers are used, and marks are adjusted through a normalisation formula to ensure fairness across shifts. While this system is currently used in JEE, experts believe applying it to a high-stakes examination like NEET could trigger disputes, litigation and delays in the admission process.

An official familiar with the matter told The Indian Express that conducting NEET across numerous shifts could complicate the admission timeline and delay the counselling process. The official also noted that competition for medical seats remains extremely intense, with significantly higher stakes attached to the examination.