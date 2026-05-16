Teachers Dictated NEET Questions, Parents Paid Lakhs: Coaching Nexus Exposed

Coaching teachers and middlemen colluded to hatch an elaborate conspiracy to leak the NEET-UG question papers, depriving lakhs of hard-working students of a fair chance to become doctors. The Central Bureau of Investigation's probe has revealed that parents of aspirants paid huge sums of money to ensure that their children get backdoor access into top medical schools.

The CBI has so far arrested nine accused in this case, including individuals from Jaipur and Sikar in Rajasthan, Gurugram in Haryana, and Nashik, Pune, and Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

NEET Leak's Rajasthan Connection

In Rajasthan, a man named Mangilal Biwal has emerged as the main character in this sordid story of greed and deceit. He allegedly demanded on WhatsApp the NEET papers for his son and promised lakhs in return.

Also read: Pune Chemistry Professor Kingpin Of NEET Paper Leak, Arrested: CBI

He didn't limit the paper leak to his son. He channelled these papers to several other applicants, including his relative Rishi and Gunjan. He also handed over the papers to his acquaintance Satyanarayan, a teacher.

The other main character is Dinesh Biwal, the man's brother. He allegedly purchased the paper for Rs 30 lakh for his son Vikas Biwal. The CBI is trying to find out who the beneficiaries of this sum were.

Over the past few years, five members of the Biwal family have cleared the pre-medical test. The agency suspects that all of them could have passed one of the toughest exams in the country using leaked papers.

Also read: NEET UG 2026: Sikar Man Paid Rs 10 Lakh For Paper, Son Scored Only 107 Out Of 720 Marks

The Main Intermediary In NEET Leak Network

Vikas Biwal told the CBI that he had come in touch with Gurugram's Yash Yadav in a coaching centre in Sikar. Yadav allegedly told him that he could arrange NEET question papers for Biwal.

Yadav told Vikas that he would not charge him for the question paper if he brought more customers.

Vikas then connected other aspirants to this nefarious network.

Yash Yadav is believed to be the main intermediary in this network. He was allegedly the liaison between students and those who obtained and supplied the leaked question papers.

The CBI has recovered several suspicious chats from his mobile phone.

In Nashik, a man named Shubham has been arrested. He allegedly supplied the question papers. He allegedly told Yash Yadav that he could provide approximately 500-600 questions in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, which could help aspirants achieve good marks.

Shubham sent the question papers in PDF format via Telegram on April 29, 2026.

Also read: Pune Teacher Behind NEET Biology Question Paper Leak Arrested

Teachers And Coaching Connection

The biggest breakthrough in the CBI investigation came from Pune, when the agency arrested chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni.

He was involved in the NTA examination process and had access to the question papers.

In the last week of April 2025, barely days before the exam, he allegedly organised special coaching classes for select students at his home in Pune. In these classes, he dictated questions, options, and correct answers to the students. The students recorded the questions in their notebooks.

When the questions written in the students' notebooks were cross-referenced with the actual question paper of the exam held on May 3, many matched verbatim.

Another person linked to Kulkarni, Manisha Waghmare, has also been arrested. She allegedly lured students with promises of leaked medical exam papers and college admissions. She would charge lakhs and send them to Kulkarni.

A Botany teacher, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, from Pune, has also been arrested in the case.

She worked for the NEET process following her appointment by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an expert.

She allegedly dictated important questions from Botany and Zoology to students.