BJP vs Congress Over NEET Paper Leak Accused Dinesh Biwal's Political Links

The NEET examination held on May 3 was eventually cancelled after model papers and "most important questions" allegedly reached candidates through social media even before the exam took place. As the CBI continues its layer-by-layer investigation into the paper leak case, several links connected to the leak have begun to emerge.

One of the key names to surface in the investigation is Dinesh Biwal from Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. But apart from the allegations tied to the NEET paper leak, Biwal's political journey - and the sudden attempt by leaders to distance themselves from him - has become a story in itself.

Several posters, hoardings, and social media posts describe Biwal as a BJP office-bearer. On his social media profiles, he identified himself as a "former district minister of BJP Jaipur Rural".

Questions are now being raised about his alleged links with the BJP.

What BJP Leaders Said On Links With Dinesh Biwal

Asked by NDTV regarding Dinesh Bnwal's role and responsibilities within the organisation, BJP leaders denied having assigned him any significant responsibility during their tenure.

BJYM state president Shankar Gaura said no appointments have yet been made in the Jaipur Rural district under his leadership. Before him, when Ankit Chechi was state president, organisational appointments were also reportedly minimal.

In the recent past, Amit Sharma and Balram Doon were the district presidents of Jaipur Rural. Both leaders also claimed that during their tenures, they neither gave Biwal any official responsibility nor invited him to organisational meetings.

Doon, however, acknowledged that when he became BJYM Jaipur Rural district president in 2011, Biwal was already part of the previous team as a state minister. He said he had included Mahendra Pal Meena - who is now an MLA and whose photographs with Biwal surfaced on social media - in his team.

Raghuveer Chaudhary, who served as district president before Doon, denied Biwal being part of his team.

Mahendra Pal Meena told NDTV that he regularly meets people from his constituency. Asked about his photographs with Biwal, Meena responded that as a public representative, many people take photographs with him.

Within the BJP's main organisation, it is being claimed that whatever assignments Biwal received came through recommendations from different party leaders over time. But when asked who exactly recommended him, most leaders remained silent.

Sources suggest that among those who recommended Biwal were former Jamwa Ramgarh MLA Jagdish Meena and Mahendra Pal Meena. Perhaps that explains why nearly every second photograph on Biwal's social media page features him either alongside Mahendra Meena or exchanging greetings with him.

Dinesh Biwal had shared numerous photographs with BJP leaders on social media - including ministers, former ministers, MLAs, and former lawmakers. He also appeared to project these political associations as proof of his influence and reach.

On Facebook and other social media platforms, where he described himself as a "digital creator," Biwal frequently posted birthday wishes and congratulatory messages for BJP leaders while identifying himself as a BJP leader.

Congress Questions BJP

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Tika Ram Jully said that the BJP leaders cannot dismiss the issue merely as people taking photographs together.

He claimed photographs of Biwal had surfaced with eight to ten BJP leaders. The senior Congress leader questioned why the BJP was avoiding answering these allegations and asked whether the government was trying to protect "bigger crocodiles" involved in the scandal.

Responding to Congress allegations, BJP state president Madan Rathore asserted that Biwal was never a BJP worker.

(With inputs from Shashi Mohan)