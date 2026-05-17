Who Is Manisha Gurunath Mandhare? Teacher Arrested In NEET 2026 Biology Paper Leak Case

The investigation into the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak has intensified after Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Pune-based teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare. So far, nine people have been arrested from different cities as part of the widening investigation.

According to investigators, Mandhare, a senior botany teacher from Maharashtra had direct access to Botany and Zoology question papers while working as an expert associated with the NTA. According to the investigation, Mandhare worked at Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Pune's Shivajinagar area.

The CBI alleges that Mandhare was involved in preparing Botany and Zoology questions for the NEET UG 2026 examination. Officials say her role in the examination system allegedly gave her access to confidential Biology questions before the exam held on May 3, 2026.

Investigators claim that during April 2026, Mandhare allegedly identified selected NEET aspirants through another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested earlier in the case.

According to the CBI, special coaching sessions were conducted at Mandhare's residence in Pune. During these sessions, students were allegedly asked to write down important Botany and Zoology questions in notebooks and mark them in textbooks. Officials say several of these questions later matched the actual NEET UG 2026 Biology paper.

The agency believes the operation involved insiders, middlemen and candidates who allegedly paid large sums of money to access probable exam questions.

The case was officially registered by the CBI on May 12, 2026, after a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education. The re-examination is scheduled on June 21. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates.