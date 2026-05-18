CBSE To Give Full Refund, If Student's Marks Increase After Re-evaluation

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a student-friendly refund provision under the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations. The move comes after several reports claiming that the students have expressed disappointment in the newly re-introduced digital evaluation system, reporting lower than the expected marks.

In a social media post on X, the CBSE has stated that "students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund, reinforcing transparency, fairness and accountability in the evaluation process".

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, addressed the same concern in a press conference on Sunday.

"We have decided that if, during the scrutiny process, a student's marks increase or are revised upwards, we will refund the entire amount paid by them for the re-evaluation," Kumar said.

He also talked about the revised re-evaluation fees, stating, "We will charge a fee of Rs 100 from any student who wishes to view their answer sheets; a separate fee of Rs 100 applies if they wish to have their papers validated; and a fee of Rs 25 applies for the re-checking of the answer to any specific question."

The board has further stated that the re-evaluation mechanism provides students with a transparent and structured process to review their evaluated answer books. The process ensures that students have access to their scanned copies before initiating any request for verification or re-assessment, it added.

The board has reiterated that the verification, rechecking, and the re-evaluation process is designed to uphold fairness and accuracy through expert review, enabling informed decisions based on subject-wise marking schemes and ensuring timely communication of outcomes to students.

Online applications for obtaining the scanned copies of answer books will begin tomorrow, May 19, 2026. Students can apply till May 22. For verification and re-evaluation, the application window will remain open from May 26 to 29, 2026.