How Much Did Emilia Clarke Receive For Game Of Thrones? Actor Says…

Years have passed since Emilia Clarke last played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones. The actor's portrayal of the Mother of Dragons remains popular with legions of fans.



Now, Clarke has opened up on the rumours of her salary for the hit HBO fantasy drama. In an interview with Variety, the 39-year-old said that reports of the cast getting $300,000 per episode was wildly exaggerated.



“We didn't earn that much. Can you imagine? I'd have been driving a couple of Porsches,” she joked.



However, the Emmy nominee did not spill the beans on how much the main cast actually got per episode, choosing to keep mum on the topic.



Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons, ending with a divisive finale in 2019. Rumours of the main cast's salary ranged from $500,000 per episode, as per a 2017 Variety report, to $300,000.





Clarke earlier said that she was paid the same amount as her male co-stars. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018, the Terminator Genisys actor said, “On ‘Game of Thrones,' I have always been paid the same amount as my male co-stars,” adding, “It was my first job and I was not discriminated against because I was a woman, in my paycheck.”





The Ponies actor also opened up about the health scares she had while filming Game of Thrones. Clarke was diagnosed with brain hemorrhage, which needed immediate hospitalisation and emergency surgery, not long after she wrapped up the first season of the show.





She suffered another hemorrhage after the third installment. The actor did not go public with her condition until 2019, when she launched a brain injury charity called SameYou.





The actor said that she felt for several years that she “had cheated death” and “it was coming to get me”.





Emilia Clarke's Upcoming Projects



The 39-year-old was last seen in the Peacock series, Ponies, where she essayed the role of a straight-edge wife of a CIA agent who investigates her husband's death in Soviet-era Russia. The show ended its eight-episode run and the makers are hoping to get the nod for another season.





Clarke will also star in Criminal, a Prime Video series where she plays an armed robber named Mallory.





She is also set to star in the horror project, When Darkness Loves Us.