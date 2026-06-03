This One Exercise Can 'Flatten Stomach, Tighten Waist', According To Pilates Coach

Celebrity Pilates trainer Cat, who has trained runway models for years, recently shared what she calls one essential exercise for a full-body workout. In a video posted on Instagram on May 30, she demonstrated the "opposite arm + leg bridge" and explained why it remains a key part of her routine even after two decades.

Introducing the workout, she highlighted that it activates multiple muscle groups at once, focusing on core strength, posture, and overall toning.

Details

Sharing the post, the Pilates instructor wrote, "I've trained runway models for years...This is the ONE exercise I tell them to do every day." The workout is called the opposite arm + leg bridge. She added that it helps strengthen the core, tone the waist, lift the glutes, tone the arms, and improve posture.

She further elaborated on the long-term benefits of the exercise and how it helps in achieving a balanced full-body workout. She also shared a detailed caption explaining its impact.

She wrote, "Save this for your next full body workout. After 20 years teaching Pilates, this is still the ONE exercise I give my runway models to do almost every day for a full body workout. It strengthens the deep core, flatten the stomach, tightens the waist, lifts the glutes, tones the arms and improves posture all at the same time."

Further explaining the mechanics of the movement, she said, "Because the movement is performed on the roller, the body has to stabilise through the deep core while keeping the pelvis steady. This helps switch on the transverse abdominis (your deep corset muscle) while also strengthening the glutes, shoulders and postural muscles together."

She also demonstrated how to perform the workout step by step and advised viewers on the ideal repetitions. "Try this:

Opposite arm + leg bridge x15 each side

Repeat 4 rounds

Take 4 deep breaths between each set"

Sharing variations and ease of access, she added, "I'm using 1kg hand weights (2.2lb) and 1kg ankle weights here, but this can absolutely be done without weights and still burns."

She concluded by offering an alternative for those without equipment and emphasised proper form. "No roller? Just roll up two towels and place them under your spine instead."

"Move slowly, keep the ribs soft and focus on long controlled exhales to keep the deep core connected," she said.



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