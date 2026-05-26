No Chief Minister Change In Karnataka, Congress Reveals Delhi Meet Agenda

A marathon six-hour meeting with the top leadership and a chunk of cabinet ministers of Karnataka was about the state's three vacant Rajya Sabha seats, the Congress said today. A one-minute statement to the media -- waiting for a resolution to the contentious issue of Chief Ministership -- after the meeting also contained a piece of advice: "No speculation". "Only speculation, no discussions other than on upcoming Rajya Sabha polls," the party said.

The meeting, party general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters, was attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The leadership issue in the state has been in the headlines for more than a year, with DK Shivakumar's supporters standing firm on the claim that the top leaders had promised a rotating Chief Ministership when the party formed government after the 2023 assembly elections.

The matter was expected to be resolved today - with the party feeling the pinch of anti-incumbency and renewed activity in the BJP camp. There were reports that a call for revamp in leadership has the backing of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Congress has been wary of upsetting Chief Minister Siddaramiah, who is 80 years old, despite his less-than-sterling administrative record.

The reason, sources had indicated, was because of his ahinda support base that encompasses minority communities, backward classes, and Dalits and had helped Congress bypass the Vokkaliga-Lingayat caste equation in 2023.

