Karnataka Leader's Big Claim On DK Shivakumar Amid Delhi Meets

On a day when top Congress leadership held a series of meetings on the Karnataka chief minister issue in Delhi, senior leader from the state, KN Rajanna, added another twist to the drama.

Explosive Claim

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Rajanna, who is a former minister from Karnataka, claimed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar may have sent his resignation from the post of Karnataka Congress President a few months ago.

"As per my knowledge DK Shivakumar might have sent his resignation 3-4 months ago to the party high command," Rajanna told NDTV.

He added that dragging the leadership issue is neither good for the party not governance in the state. "Enough is enough. There should be a conclusion now," the former minister said.

Maintaining that the tussle between the two top leaders was affecting governance in the state, Rajanna called on the party leadership to "take a firm decision".

Marathon Meetings In Delhi

Rajanna's claims came on a day when Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held meetings with chief minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the Capital.

The Congress is expected to take a call on the state top job after the marathon meetings with both the leaders who were called to the Capital on Monday.

Sources told NDTV that Rahul Gandhi met Siddaramaiah for 45 minutes at the party headquarters and the two leaders later met Kharge in his office. Gandhi, as per sources ,is not keen on removing Siddaramaiah from the CM post as he is the only current Congress chief minister who comes from the OBC group. Removing an OBC CM will dent Rahul Gandhi's social justice plank.

In January this year, Siddaramaiah made history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, surpassing the previous record held by Congress stalwart D Devaraj Urs.

Resolution Soon?

The long running Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivakumar power tussle in Karnataka may see a new turn, with sources earlier telling NDTV that "all issues" will be resolved at a meeting in May-end.

Asked about a possible leadership change on Thursday, Shivakumar gave a cryptic "good time will come" reply.

A decision on the Chief Minister's post will be taken in the next two to three days, high-level sources in the Congress have told NDTV.