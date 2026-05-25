Big Change In Karnataka? Inside Track On Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar Tussle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by cabinet colleagues and close aides, is headed to Delhi, sparking a huge political buzz that a change in the state leadership is on the cards.

The subject of discussion for the Delhi meeting, the 77-year-old Chief Minister said, is not known to him.

"I have been summoned to Delhi. I don't know the subject of discussion. I have meeting scheduled at 11am (Tuesday). Speculation will always be there," the Chief Minister said, hinting at the leadership tussle between him and his Deputy, DK Shivakumar.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has not been invited to the Delhi meeting.

"Will go to Delhi if high command calls. Not my job to comment on Chief Minister change," DK Shivakumar said, reacting to the buzz.

In January this year, Siddaramaiah made history by becoming the longest-serving Chief Minister of Karnataka, surpassing the previous record held by Congress stalwart D Devaraj Urs.

The long running Siddaramaiah versus DK Shivakumar power tussle in Karnataka may se a new turn, with sources earlier telling NDTV that "all issues" will be resolved at a meeting in May-end.

Asked about a possible leadership change on Thursday, Shivakumar gave a cryptic "good time will come" reply.

The crisis had first erupted last November on the completion of two-and-a-half years of the Congress government.

The Shivakumar camp reminded the high command of the reported power sharing formula that was agreed upon in 2023 after the Congress' victory in the state. The Congress then managed to put off the crisis with a series of meetings with both the camps and the famous breakfast meetings between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to show unity.

Sources had then indicated that the Congress leadership will focus on the Karnataka tussle after the Kerala and Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The crisis showed signs of a renewed eruption last week around Shivakumar's birthday when his supporters put up "Next CM" posters at Congress offices and also brought cakes with the same message.

Siddaramaiah has publicly maintained that he will abide by whatever decision the Congress high command takes.

The Options Before Congress

The first option before the Congress is to allow Siddaramaiah to continue as Chief Minister, permitting him to go ahead with a long-pending cabinet reshuffle and expansion.

Such a move, say sources, would strengthen Siddaramaiah's position within the government and the party, sending the message to DK Shivakumar that he may have to wait longer for an opportunity to take over the top post.

Another scenario, sources say, is strengthening the cabinet portfolios of DK Shivakumar and bigger roles for his brother and close aides.

The second option being discussed is a possible national role for Siddaramaiah.

The Congress leadership could consider moving him to Delhi by offering him the post of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

In such a scenario, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also being viewed by some within the party as a consensus and safe choice to lead the government in Karnataka.

The third option before the high command, say sources, is to persuade Siddaramaiah to step down and pave the way for his Deputy to become Chief Minister, in line with long standing power sharing "promise".