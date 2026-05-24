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10 Drown While Collecting Mussel Shells In Karnataka River, Several Missing

Ten people drowned while venturing into a river to collect mussel shells in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district

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10 Drown While Collecting Mussel Shells In Karnataka River, Several Missing
Further details are awaited.

Ten people drowned while venturing into a river to collect mussel shells in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Sunday, officials said.

According to preliminary information, a group of 14 people had entered the Venkatapura river near Bhatkal to collect mussel shells when several of them were swept away by the strong currents.

Some people were rescued and shifted to the Government Hospital in Bhatkal for treatment, while search operations are still underway for the missing persons.

The victims are reportedly residents of Saradahole in Shirali, police said.

Personnel from the Bhatkal Rural Police Station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and search operation with the help of local authorities and residents.

Further details are awaited.

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