How Amitabh Bachchan Was Cast As Jai To Dharmendra's Veeru In <i>Sholay</i>

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra as the iconic Jai and Veeru from Sholay have a separate fanbase altogether. They have been touted as one of the best all-time examples of everlasting friendship.

Recently in conversation with ANI, Dharmendra recalled how he had recommended Amitabh Bachchan to Ramesh Sippy to be cast as Veeru in Sholay.

Dharmendra revisited some memories of how he was the one behind Amitabh Bachchan essaying the role of Veeru in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay.

Dharmendra told ANI, "It has already been mentioned. Yes, I recommended him. Mein toh kehta nahi maine unko (Amitabh Bachchan) role dilaya. Ye mujhe milne aate the Amitabh sahab (He used to come to meet me, Mr Amitabh). He used to sit next to me. Toh mein ne Ramesh Sippy ji ko kaha yeh naya ladka hai uske awaaz se to lagta hai bahut acha kaam karega. Unki jo andar se chahna thi. Jo khud se pyaar karne ki khoobsurati thi woh acchi lagi.. Maine kaha inko lelo (So I told Ramesh Sippy that this is a new boy. Judging by his voice, he will do a great job. I liked the desire he had from within. The beauty of loving oneself. I said take him)."

"Yeh film mere khayal se sadiyon ke liye ban gayi hai (this film will be there for centuries)," concluded Dharmendra.

Retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) resides in the village of Ramgarh. He plans to bring an end to the mischievous bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), and sorts for help from two other criminals Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), who are relatively less notorious.

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Dimple Kapadia.

He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda

